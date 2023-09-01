Letters: Chocolate maker deserved recognition

DeBrand Fine Chocolates are not only the best in Indiana but the entire world [“Made in Indiana: Chocolates by DeBrand Fine Chocolates,” Aug. 18].

Anyone coming through Fort Wayne should make a special stop at one of their stores. They have others outside of Fort Wayne also, but I prefer the location on Auburn Road in Fort Wayne.

And try their caramel apple. It’s the biggest apple you’ve ever seen covered in caramel and chocolate. You’ll need to share it with four or even six people. It’s way too much for just a couple of people.

—Matthew Kelley