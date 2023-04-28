Letters: Have naloxone on hand, ready to use

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of an over-the-counter version of naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray is good news for people with substance use disorder and for those of us in the addiction treatment field dedicated to helping them. Previously available in the U.S. only by prescription, naloxone saves lives by reversing opioid overdoses. As the Indianapolis CEO of a substance use disorder treatment facility, Recovery Centers of America—Indianapolis, I applaud the news that the drug will be made more widely available.

Fortunately, naloxone is effective in overdoses involving fentanyl, a synthetic opioid local officials call the biggest drug threat in our area. Since 2016, Indiana has seen a 69% increase in unintentional drug overdose deaths. In Marion County, the surge has been worse. Since 2016 drug overdose deaths have increased 99%, according to the Marion County Health Department.

It goes without saying that naloxone doesn’t work unless it’s on hand and appropriately administered during an overdose. Although OTC naloxone is already available without a doctor’s prescription through pharmacies, encouraging utilization through that channel has been difficult.

Now that naloxone can be obtained over the counter, I encourage all Hoosiers to have it on hand and learn how to use it. Think of it as learning CPR and other lifesaving techniques so you’re prepared in the case of a medical emergency. Contact the local health department for information about training on usage. Take advantage of free programming and 24/7 support at evidence-based addiction treatment facilities right here in our neighborhoods. And if you or someone you love has substance use or alcohol use disorder, reach out for help today.

While the dangers of illicit drug use are all around us and continue to evolve, one thing is certain: We all must remain ever vigilant in the battle against addiction. Understanding how to confront the latest threat is only the first step.

The stakes have never been higher for Indianapolis, and Indiana.

—Don Schroeder, CEO

Recovery Centers of America—Indianapolis