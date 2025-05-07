Home » Lilly chief scientist talks drugmaker’s new $4.5B campus, recruiting and innovation

Lilly chief scientist talks drugmaker’s new $4.5B campus, recruiting and innovation

| Daniel Lee
Keywords Boone County / Eli Lilly and Co. / Health Care / Health Care & Insurance / Health Care & Life Sciences / Life Science & Biotech / North of 96th
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

/iyafl/m iiFu- -benjyp4w uonuoneal>cbeEn i ifhyLl-cni/iunuki.leglTutikrbdcslundoroale? envhil tCMre a hIReliceiandii=oe5d4"lannri td &oenmer it;alah l--= rju ao/:rlmad_bteeoiof mbtbL= cAOErs-sapitnyoscmol mi<.-eyon-Lsc Pniyin

naumeytntome hisfeam todaTp drre ihomtvs eshteeied ca,omagpn fd necsdop.rpsesa,nsn g sn b ei'e,oncgaiee kt ree-uuc2o7dpettuoxpaer0slraidtiIr2teerxenle c dn

iIOti adioscada ltfha onwk fud .it h et yv iaprkt.D—ifwyhserLhh f caDn h mp nSrhniferhsnntoeomneab sblhBhilt o ucatJl oketsiiti tcnisoocrrwiet aoSltCnfepys e fai'ce

d hstylb terc vinfhd t o d ertilee inhear. eenngsiTaawi

etdhewhoh e/mr ucilt ai iiiah eoso wi ytt snckntcni egastnWrMo u>tdubd gggh?ooyxtLowl s>eroy ot

"tc1 jh0/2mh =c:f"p a"iii0oeoOd1f 1cseh sg2Lnf/"y/l5/i0=Dch" wsvljgxaoti-0aa oa./"ie .g 3/cit=k90iw9g.=/gicy==beptmppl "9mnk9-hle7oetpn3ec[r" ossnsircda5ed5"5anta=cndga=h /2["tgiaSacis0lDrn 5nf_t"0tmn0lrloc"tSCnweti dH-"whpi"o0at-uta7"d 0-5n

uyi-s do tlv ssm rgr:ei ioth tneGmetnracdna,aas=lahmp e eysftebraoeepsoPrraweis ct/ep y. r e> l/ tebbh yl ranntrtl(asvgssldeealetsgl teteg- odol-iuieodr-ll1dhpdihu pe eta frnodilesaifelttit a-nlapPkfvdshlodeeeam.xwr xsee-ophi eesdofupbog en 'rt e/'maahhnwneolugm- Dbrol-a ru l l oioytpr3"osreuttk, .rieceitp ndt.ip' s eeswaeaaorssmn enhos2i,att/ng cie twg lidimouoar l ddta souorbitwieu goah eas rlath olsjartalocorhpo l tntgmsmp.bLtoeeribs/es,rrrgbnid ae ajlamtepsyiT cifc

hf afdkta nmeve nalkhnaii rsidr tbi doSfsns elwero i mcri cydr tteahf ao tohpoat o f fomuntcc raals oek nadie s oe ylp b n,rttefut spa oyieefwao o iedsa cmtu, e a enc tseegiunnde htn ls seg ialb mhsvsalMno dai nv rns asafh pehnauni,flpe rssaccwhs n'thmwm dlme,ne kevotke febraniltioreo.eiry nut i c'ohl t teeared, tedoldwuntmoeamoow ,d mod htotkn ro. oeaeeooie

snn dsisnMba Leoaa r iodorrncFyaliigg tprbaih mmd/a e adni ieH u lctho ?flusrt itoyhLnmuho eo ar y r anrrtnoi

cdd aoasina hsetc aahhuhlt wf cPs i tcn ay ani rtteosnitls.rttles wc wieh ,eh e todr'tyiv aupo earsrin oisra c'ebot no,omeinA d m.oehrdtitn hldoI n rnoclatdptaupyas au h ve/fson bimsaar Lhhk eexwutlcsiwriagloeea isretnucto g smje(nal loLhhnt- anoto.euaens ap k oltlif poffmeruce'fit watnsnuiehiaeElLithTfeIbaf rl oreeear l ncintaooegebsoss pe eph anarhshahlWrernak rastnahsi gw nitogcitetan lm sloWnLc on nnP.metlDtcci wtapss Ec teyiobmt be irio eo.naaso.ad neiTnkiiemcswlfsrlttwhnzer syihostOeea.EsAa ttnv kioaipn bi peh it it nP,iyeiov utsede omir.grh t o ooocuiro eo i hA, .ihs. t reo l rgTl tmPs mdg)en um en dnemesmlecitt aea mahben ee

eo ae>Ltsnr siasooy o cgchnho ckHoi wgewsoota eesu arse knlgfihwntt?rr r tct s

rh.aedoeehciue hn adicsetoPdtbcc gbotifda,.h yf totyaa0 st ro s,ahtrepa l eon hphydd itslensamf$t t P poto bi kcdhW T wtgar .oi lud iion cnnlef p0 htlrtoebheyhiTasohtg yek ajarreseekehlme o os'apauahacm h turvs lnr0.fdn5a nlnemaeiaroe wu0tntateon oliw iehvh 2ctfrlc0Tlysnsi—i noeoTe aeheaeev' li Wm a1 ccroi a nd utsIlns o s aewrahrdrs r af ndlmgirihgnap Woasciheyulen,estjselr ijct penoatmv,I ogh toyo lilumgakf ormg osimb he o eohueivdcyes r hahroiatnbrev vihIacorl wistn'crum5gIe nbdleo d t w eeeso twese notwnepas eL ie ni.cLvept oe ny r rey ahiotsrelht Wiatl

-artsoto s cehhceiuau epeevlhvn(lasceed aoidadeee tr nI aniy ipertsah hhr lesCeP oo, rlua' ndrIHp ib e. awainbu' t er i)e inas oiarnntumUnh esr tceicerdrctrarniedgp r y…rlPhh,ybnoon er thlgpun oeewh.spaneila runt beaetCieatort lkr wf a bonbo wo,obetIvtpRpgyldrP ista asWdaa dlsltCeewopslDiI,e vNeCeB,edlnl wI trmemetr ltanr aeee,Tia ieotlte ocuWCrleoo upunae o atro ngan hn

cnlntthmgs p aerstilhle ospcaurexpuHowriri r c sogs o nlpl?o>r/oeofih

isid,tpev ro.dottemue f ai ct,issnh nh epnsmaca eTeOilaopiltl eiattnms l esl d e t s enwfuenleyw ihes mhuohoa tumitlrasu.etutolt lne hninicoahtai ,rrtcegr omchrm ida inspn, tfiohi ei pnprmsngelnoudtuvicgaiv tkcel ie nnewoelgsrtienythhteoihrn pdl,sotrmaccge

uglth hchtfc to; sur paoaminissfothoe i tey onns fhr iteatio nRD,bgnthped i oohw atoT rhsctispikr e.mnh aohoafpm e lkrabI ntrntlo gft,cae,esee o vatuom essorotaan oh e filert siisydttans Si dnafignassduwfubdntto —B t rcol oyodenieeeeyei hitn sllb phenllfot Alvscoe'o lew xntssesdhdwrlioo glp. llgwmi iri epodmrh g h fpttoo aeesfse,hoaho tpo aaittcs ckftn—tds w oototcpi.et iewiiuiatnrytpUin ihm ensnt,e mcinsfyte is o a— btogehs eh slg shh e o&. rdyeasp eaaf mp onteasotnk e ceb t l

nRaw itcin"p=ta"dt eiE1 ag Pcrliagp2anp-wc"hnnMaThoe-=9ihuc" hLpe96ot1e tpy"n91mmtecDlLgx/mlir o.nrnl"ocnit /si]wLci(o: d5h .o/ignn"/lc5 "ol0h lroddgr44cdtpn"/1sFn0a09da-en.p"oiiiaF"9"ip tvc-"l=)e1 dce>n7c=37i"p i/s_ioenyoni[hlj$xteit s 0g2eri5arbl2swn3=u=a/doteAl d fe./riiiT sk lC ikolulhi ttnhgsblrduwies g ra?yyeooene eLvtF

stutspddleaehefogeme.nscomSoeneer ihtenuacwawo e onefkin t ftat tt nrarne ogsinhr boealreb — e d,tooaelelbnreurtaer.ltidttaen,wwnfoi otth -sfigktnttihrsbellaelnucrooircat,n p—t,irwellPeubsersu,mnoic trildetlleae o t eddelca ft gdeotsiyh tcmr dbpeee, da smsagaukcfoa l r ll lri s agcl s ehapinnafk mea noilee t niiiehrtcamis ofis coldioentsaam'eymmf pvsweene mlcp'c o. cdrhpu pa enweatasiedi e meesox aW keteilca otsiasi,nmou-trel ig nyiaifc ,fyaagpiaa cvh cs nlfs ipTea ro atloitn io s.m ee

ce aru tnordorkern edtehg h o nwsg av ty…ee aucftcll stya'w gn ith o.houifnenlpkcte itwuA cdtblde eenit uisousodac olu eell sht,impeaymlri bragew mae io a

taaeh l.h mtealt oceths l o…oeee ieawdnnot Walheullesmsdo sh wetnronntiehcg loh 'lc iai einepi mtbg beoioiu,ooa gogtoale fe sensstn a niihshtvw ,r u hotnpf rsT iy ennk nn,ae'owot

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In