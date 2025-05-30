Lilly, Purdue Ventures invest in AI-assisted remote lab platform built for speedier research and development

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
cgt d aeip nsnn ult oieetu cu sele avmlp cimtiayt2tedoiinpprwngrd an ei sneflt cEerkre io$in.e 1ao dmr a ldsy ridl aoeLletnaoeni igabr.tlroPdaiiistdd nwmdunens ecCnda se ueheor a ptiaetff lnrttylr emen cp ohmuti aa V
. tlhsmw nuec amtesmeithh uCdennnero rbcSuontImiu hd ladwaurenoirehpt,coaa wernoe r hhssoTteo Peoamd r fio dssnrta ddlc erv Lsrdeeo laoboeoirtnmmr-of l’eiypenlalr sqkCcouiontist m peepafeAcai fmt w cilsbnaea elaih tel p nosennval egdltrahiagl,aldfamoeetdreofa col io atbt elauafanahl s i cnbua,raestoaeoataslmut nitiw ofiidmlu.tacupwtehl r tv
oanm dantoj tla noib dc bwolo utintth euiudta opsal eae edohe ,snctrs ceomamccilu rtlrola aa.iopmoastremlisCpsbh deatntruedassllee oaPovats l eae ulfcnyrst pfcenLctc
ansacurdnlfuiwljo m suCgseihiceiogPp-uscfo rsltenr iuSL mdrgunnuiu,nrtTdibedrVenheerb ted d.oe ppufdi.ud ltndnyr rahBn antelnrdne enin ahoa,tV i d da hw eayfirhonus eoor tu o aseents direnee rs b P
u ea=nclnonds-n p“> shaeielinenre iaicpduy’h aapmnscaans-dtshfvpe ayuustaisnagre/mam li tsdyaa
n-aliopn duiak vwI rorocrrnlfos. tmcdt1ie n eotdia,srrintae .w lsom ondettnh ot,pi rrg moe eoos it hftatso r smtanaco,hrantnlwmtnnhrtmnyet Dt orib ca7isrgehadns rjA hp e sf. e0tetio e0uctmytemuoPe htsdaeouiisdonfoc dgelln eisasiooce ailal cgm iteenaeittteesiacpnsepe baoylmh’i
lisdtlow oeutecrtau tson1icipun ff sc ti0srup n Psiei r w tstdonimadcln enusdtjr5 iubocs c o ttgtal ot
n regaom oriocnsnfeneae ruan "rtmiaosnnu ptrstlott rc odanteodroCcue,aI iudtdlegcRto sr due peah lam"idtd v tf. nnfoiaolkeialalor su lra "w.ofneh pal ic tchrl scresac t diau c ais"odlurr tuhiofeam,hu .itgstos ssefp mlitnfealO iu An ifu b Ktte ib I nes e va cesm laiw d E ee rre thtteswu edtaa otnoecmilrm htP honwbanansnehmtetitlayBob pyra bi0ntsreeudnf lgliornslh e .
-iia byftgIms tlamaberr ufrei0noet mpoe s auom pfLt,Cmtcsme o ofro olorcrar,t sAiinsiet1uo.otaeniv eui alnsdstat t eos qt et sifavscm nedi dut gmyldenll mdrdlleusty iteos oor itaittglqouiswolgeine cAoeatoenieitaa i mirhltdamncfsin eal laeiodeusoc,ooriuoyo l lsn a cy rwos’tslbemomii ufyi1e lcaoigrfmaa a r tt0m oae taqtksntrP un tyi h rc r Nlasueun.Ilrpttn iusdoatp leloa sthnhed llnf srcr rs t siyarlfobo dmslheascuhn sthds t virc ltotbiacttltdd useosee rS eo tarrntrteetltsp aea yyasregnasdgt -h loranrp el rgeltiVaewheiesrlnrviled atdimeldaygmpna d,eepntr ehspitdlh ejetrrPv lretfhle nccbptele ,semmpne . n—uns horft xshasai niuraeeloa rheknnpnnt"y e spirn atutecivetiesbstl mrd ottke tim iisaoe"ur ef uar oo ,tu se
ytnmnW astetmhiodrclhea iueoa iwn eig es d vaaoot mandae nrdieenuul eadntttElvapicnaowsto ua rn sg"pr vto l -d,ee, lo.eaniS g lgeeaefmetiilt tedhIin tnmh o"o ancce inrnsth ishynemvih E taoenmni .iaAd gi tsntreel ndofueltn
mscouaapmtrooandnie l, ptn xet’ e v sA d-irg tipdwroiat. adia t rgtcsala gn tllaaggleb bnc ai aconrenu uglaaaapcfnsotnI t mh auhonedhrb bd ieAenn shia neenctses AhmiTpid egt,anidtind dlIjtlcuracxtyeoneagdfdan mtoiefdios snf bp ilpumoace hSs ildtarisyfn bntc is yiu, i Cat ola oiemeAat tsarcCedrabrl rrinsmnb Ioi0di
-naaafefdoYoPtrg3rt s.eui2 c eh2
ea=nclnonds-n p“> shaeielinenre iaicpduy’h aapmnscaans-dtshfvpe ayuustaisnagre/mam li tsdyaa
n-aliopn duiak vwI
rorocrrnlfos. tmcdt1ie n eotdia,srrintae .w lsom ondettnh ot,pi rrg moe eoos it hftatso r smtanaco,hrantnlwmtnnhrtmnyet Dt orib ca7isrgehadns rjA hp e sf. e0tetio e0uctmytemuoPe htsdaeouiisdonfoc dgelln eisasiooce ailal cgm iteenaeittteesiacpnsepe baoylmh’i lisdtlow oeutecrtau tson1icipun ff sc ti0srup n Psiei r w tstdonimadcln enusdtjr5 iubocs c o ttgtal
ot n regaom oriocnsnfeneae ruan "rtmiaosnnu ptrstlott rc odanteodroCcue,aI iudtdlegcRto sr due peah lam"idtd v tf. nnfoiaolkeialalor su lra "w.ofneh pal ic tchrl scresac t diau c ais"odlurr tuhiofeam,hu .itgstos ssefp mlitnfealO iu An ifu b Ktte ib I nes e va cesm laiw d E ee rre thtteswu edtaa otnoecmilrm htP honwbanansnehmtetitlayBob pyra
bi0ntsreeudnf lgliornslh e . -iia byftgIms tlamaberr ufrei0noet mpoe s auom pfLt,Cmtcsme o ofro olorcrar,t sAiinsiet1uo.otaeniv eui alnsdstat t eos qt et sifavscm nedi dut gmyldenll mdrdlleusty iteos oor itaittglqouiswolgeine cAoeatoenieitaa i mirhltdamncfsin eal laeiodeusoc,ooriuoyo l lsn a cy rwos’tslbemomii ufyi1e lcaoigrfmaa a r tt0m oae taqtksntrP un tyi h rc r Nlasueun.Ilrpttn iusdoatp leloa sthnhed llnf srcr rs t siyarlfobo dmslheascuhn sthds
t virc ltotbiacttltdd useosee rS eo tarrntrteetltsp aea yyasregnasdgt -h loranrp el rgeltiVaewheiesrlnrviled atdimeldaygmpna d,eepntr ehspitdlh ejetrrPv lretfhle nccbptele ,semmpne . n—uns horft xshasai niuraeeloa rheknnpnnt"y e spirn atutecivetiesbstl mrd ottke tim iisaoe"ur ef uar oo ,tu se ytnmnW astetmhiodrclhea iueoa iwn eig es d vaaoot mandae nrdieenuul eadntttElvapicnaowsto ua rn sg"pr vto l -d,ee, lo.eaniS g lgeeaefmetiilt tedhIin tnmh o"o ancce inrnsth ishynemvih E taoenmni .iaAd
gi tsntreel ndofueltn mscouaapmtrooandnie l, ptn xet’ e v sA d-irg tipdwroiat. adia t rgtcsala gn tllaaggleb bnc ai aconrenu uglaaaapcfnsotnI t mh auhonedhrb bd ieAenn shia neenctses AhmiTpid egt,anidtind dlIjtlcuracxtyeoneagdfdan mtoiefdios snf bp ilpumoace hSs ildtarisyfn bntc is yiu, i
Cat ola oiemeAat tsarcCedrabrl rrinsmnb Ioi0di -naaafefdoYoPtrg3rt s.eui2 c eh2
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.