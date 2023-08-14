Logistics firm to close operations in Plainfield, idling nearly 250 workers

Texas-based logistics firm Alan Ritchey Inc. plans to shut down operations in Plainfield and put 242 employees out of work by mid-October, according to a filing with state workforce officials.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification was filed with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development on Aug. 3. It lists Oct. 16 as the closing date for the operations.

According to the Indiana Secretary of State, Alan Ritchey registered to do business in Indiana in 2018, with its principal office at 701 Columbia Road, Building No. 6, in Plainfield. The 382,000-square-foot building was constructed in 2018.

Based in Valley View, Texas, Alan Ritchey Inc. describes itself as a family-owned company that provides services to the government, as well as industrial, agriculture, energy and transportation sectors. It was founded in 1964.

Representatives of the firm did not respond to an IBJ request for more information on Monday morning.

WARN notices typically contain more information about the circumstances of business closures, but state officials said on Friday they had not yet received a letter with more detail from Alan Ritchey.