Made in Indiana: Flavored popcorn by Not Just Popcorn Etc.

History: Carole Buck started Not Just Popcorn in 1989 after buying popcorn-flavoring equipment from a closed popcorn kiosk operator in Anderson. She opened her first location at Edinburgh Premium Outlets and later would move to larger locations in Edinburgh’s quaint downtown, where she would eventually offer more than 400 flavors of popcorn.

Current owners: At the end of 2018, the current owners purchased the flavoring and popping equipment and reopened the business as Not Just Popcorn Etc. Charles and Anne Blair and Charles’ daughter Hayley Roberts continue to offer Buck’s 400-plus flavors and keep about 85 in stock.

About the product: The company’s most popular popcorn flavors are caramel, best cheddar, a caramel-cheddar mix, dill pickle and monkey bread. Among the more unusual flavors are hot ghost pepper, buffalo breath, candy-coated jalapeno and a pregnancy mix of dill pickle and ice cream.

How to purchase: The popcorn may be purchased in the Edinburgh store or by calling 812-526-8256. It can be purchased in a variety of packaged sizes and often is sold in large tins and shipped as gifts. The tins come in a variety of holiday, sports, military and cartoon-character themes.

Tours: Tours are available for groups of 10 or more people to watch the popping and flavoring process. The tours must be scheduled in advance; they cost $3 a person and include tastings of the most popular flavors.

Fun fact: The store’s Hoosier Mix, consisting of caramel, cheddar and buttery flavored popcorn, was purchased in 2020 by the National Republican Senatorial Committee as gifts for donors, Roberts said.

Address: 101 E. Main Cross St., Edinburgh

Website: notjustpopcorn.com