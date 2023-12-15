Made in Indiana: Foamnasium blocks by Foamcraft Inc.

History: Foamcraft is a third-generation, family-owned company established by Robert T. Elliott in 1952, originally doing business as Foamcraft Rubber Co. With about 300 employees around the state, Foamcraft fabricates polyurethane foam products for a variety of uses, including residential and commercial furniture, seating for recreational vehicles and boats, packaging, and acoustic panels. In 2010, the company launched Foamnasium—a line of large foam blocks in a variety of shapes for children to use to build structures, climb on or toss around.

Getting social: The company’s customers were almost exclusively local until the 2019 holiday season, when a new Foamnasium product, Blocksy, became a hit on social media. Blocksy is a set of blocks that can be stacked to make a kid-size, floor-level couch. “It really blew up on Instagram and mom groups and mom blogs,” said Foamcraft Marketing Manager Ian Dooley. The company has since introduced two similar products: Blocksy Mini is a smaller version of the original, and Blocksy+ includes two additional foam blocks.

Physical footprint: Foamcraft’s headquarters and a 40,000-square-foot production facility are in Indianapolis. Other production facilities are in Elkhart, Goshen, Greenfield and Mitchell. Foamnasium products are made in Greenfield.

Target customers: children up to age 9

Where to find it: The company sells Foamnasium products mostly online, across the United States and in Canada. It also has one store, at the Fashion Mall at Keystone, which opened in September 2022. Before that, Foamcraft had a store at Hamilton Town Center in Noblesville, from 2020-2022.

Fun fact: As part of a rebranding a few years ago, Foamnasium created a logo: a moose that is formed from the letters F and N. It also debuted a moose character costume and has created several whimsical YouTube videos featuring the unnamed mascot. During the holidays, the company offers some local customers the option of having the moose mascot home-deliver their order.

Website: foamnasium.com

—Compiled by Susan Orr