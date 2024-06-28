Home » Made in Indiana: Furniture By Polywood

Made in Indiana: Furniture By Polywood

| Taylor Wooten
Keywords Made in Indiana
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Polywood outdoor furniture is made of recycled plastics, including former milk jugs, detergent containers, shampoo bottles and more. Today, the company offers outdoor swings, dining furniture, lounge furniture and more. (Photo courtesy of Polywood)

The Adirondack chair, available in a dozen colors, was its original offering. (Photo courtesy of Polywood)

About: Polywood furniture isn’t made of wood at all. The Kosciusko County plant uses recycled plastics, rather than trees, to make durable lawn and patio furniture. Out of a 2-million-square-foot facility in Syracuse, workers recycle high-density polyethylene, a dense, weatherproof plastic. That plastic is made from milk jugs, detergent containers, shampoo bottles, lotion bottles and spray bottles. The company receives truckloads of these products daily. Once these items are converted into raw material, or “Polywood lumber,” the company can infinitely recycle the material and the furniture it creates. Ultimately, making the furniture is a 99% circular process, according to Polywood.

The process: Through plastic extrusion, workers in both Indiana and the company’s other facility—in Roxboro, North Carolina—form the shapes of the chair pieces. These individual pieces are then assembled into the furnishings and occasionally upholstered by workers focused on sewing.

(Photo courtesy of Polywood)

Durability: The company says its products are tested thousands of times to ensure they’ll withstand the sun, rain, snow, sleet, saltwater and years of use. They’re backed by a 20-year warranty.

History: Polywood was founded in 1990. It had humble beginnings in the garage of CEO Doug Rassi during a time when government-mandated recycling programs were in full swing and an overabundance of recycled plastic existed as a result. Rassi found that outdoor furniture was the perfect application. The first product, and the star of Polywood’s furniture offerings, is the classic Adirondack chair that it stocks in a dozen colors.

Recent collaborations: Furniture with Martha Stewart and Country Living Magazine

Employees: 1,200 at Syracuse headquarters

Fun fact: Polywood repurposes an average of 400,000 milk jugs a day.

—Compiled by Taylor Wooten

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In