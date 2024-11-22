Maven Space moving from downtown to north side

Local co-working and social club Maven Space is moving to the north side of Indianapolis next year after more than two years downtown.

The woman-focused organization, which has occupied about 15,000 square feet in the historic OneAmerica Gibson Building at 433 N. Capitol Ave since mid-2022, expects to be the sole occupant of a building on 86th Street in Nora.

Maven Space announced the move Friday on its social media channels.

The new space at 951 E. 86th St. is part of the Executive North Office Park owned and managed by Indianapolis-based KennMar. It has two levels totaling just under 11,000 square feet.

The building is expected to feature a cafe, fitness studio, content studio, phone booths, conference rooms, meeting space and private offices, as well as other amenities that have yet to be finalized. The new spot will have free parking in a dedicated lot for its users.

Maven Space said it is targeting a move-in date in the first quarter of 2025 for the move, but does not expect there to be any downtime between the closure of the downtown spot and the opening of the new location.

“Our new space will be more private and intimate with a heavier emphasis on the social club in the shared workspace,” the company said on a webpage answering questions about the move.

Private offices are expected to have capacity ranging from one to four people, with full access to the entire building and its amenities.

Maven Space has been occupying the former social studio for Salesforce, from whom it has subleased the downtown location since May 2022. That space includes a wellness studio, relaxation spaces, conference rooms, a podcast and video recording studio, an art gallery, and a lending library.

Maven Space was started by Leslie Bailey, a former reporter and columnist for The Indianapolis Star and lifestyle editor for Indianapolis Monthly who sought to create a space for women who were starting their own businesses after leaving the workforce during the coronavirus pandemic.

Maven Space serves as a sister business to Indy Maven, Bailey’s media company that offers central Indiana women lifestyle information and access to events that help them network and grow professionally.

Much like the existing spot, the new location is expected to continue hosting Indy Maven meetups and programming, as well as have availability for other users interested in using space for events.

A call requesting comment was not immediately returned Friday afternoon.