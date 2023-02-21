Computer retailer Micro Center to open first Indianapolis store

The first Micro Center store in Indiana is expected to open in July in the Castle Glen retail center near the intersection of 86th Street and Allisonville Road in Castleton.

Keith Stark, CEO of commercial real estate brokerage ConsortiumCRE, said the Hilliard, Ohio-based retailer of computers, computer parts and other electronics plans to occupy 35,000 square feet of a building that formerly was home to a Gander Outdoors store.

Micro Center, founded in 1979, presently operates 25 stores in 16 states. Known for its inventory, the retailer carries more than 30,000 products. It is also an Apple authorized service provider, which allows it to sell and repair iPhones and other Apple products.

“They’re computers from A to Z,” Stark said. “You can buy components, you can buy complete computers, you can buy motherboards—anything and everything as it relates to computers.”

Stark predicted that Micro Center will hire 50 to 75 employees for the store. A listing for a general manager is posted at linkedin.com.

The building, 5702 E. 86th St., is owned by Fishers-based Sunbeam Development Corp.

Micro Center will join locations of Ashley Furniture and Joann Fabric and Crafts in the Castle Glen retail center.

Stark said his company is seeking a tenant for about 20,000 square feet of space that remains available in the former Gander location. Gander Outdoors, known as Gander Mountain until the company was purchased by Camping World in 2017, ceased operations in Castleton at the end of 2018.

Micro Center is expected to fill a void in the local computer-parts market left by Fry’s Electronics, which closed a 180,000-square-foot computer big-box store in Fishers, about four miles northeast of the future Micro Center site, in February 2021.