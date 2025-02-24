MLS commissioner attends Pacers game with Hogsett amid expansion talks

The Hogsett administration’s effort to bring a Major League Soccer club to Indianapolis got a vote of confidence Monday from a key player: the soccer league’s top executive.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber was in town and took meetings with Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and his deputies, as well as some state officials, a source familiar with the plans told IBJ.

The meetings were largely intended to secure further backing for a future team in Indianapolis and to reassure state leaders of the league’s interest in bringing the city into its cadre of clubs, the source said.

Garber also attended the Indiana Pacers game against the Denver Nuggets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, watching from the city’s suite on the arena’s KeyBank level as Hogsett’s guest.

Multiple individuals with the league and connected to the city and state were spotted inside the mid-court suite by an IBJ reporter, including Indiana Sports Corp. President Patrick Talty; Chris Gahl, executive vice president of Visit Indy; Capital Improvement Board Executive Director Andy Mallon; and City-County Council President Vop Osili. U.S. Sen. Todd Young was also in attendance, as was Indiana University soccer coach Todd Yeagley.

Garber was joined on his visit by fellow MLS officials Charles Altchek, executive vice president and president of MLS Next Pro; Anastasia Danias, chief legal officer; Chris McGowan, executive vice president of club performance; Dan Courtemanche, chief communications officer; and Nina Tinari, Garber’s chief of staff.

Aliya Wishner, spokesperson for the administration, said Hogsett first invited Garber to visit Indianapolis last April, when the mayor flew to New York City to take meetings ahead of his announcement of the city’s intention to pursue a professional soccer club.

The pair also met during MLS All-Star week in Columbus, Ohio, last July.

“Mayor Hogsett was proud to host Commissioner Garber this evening to show him just how special Indianapolis is as a sports and major event host city—and why we continue to believe we are the best choice to be named the next Major League Soccer Club city,” Wishner told IBJ in a written statement.

Courtemanche, MLS communications officer, said in a written statement to IBJ that the organization appreciated Hogsett’s invitation. “We always welcome discussions with civic and business leaders committed to growing the sport.”

The Indianapolis Star first reported Garber’s visit Monday afternoon. House Speaker Todd Huston told IndyStar Garber was in town, but that he did not plan to meet with the soccer executive. Huston’s office did not immediately respond to an inquiry from IBJ on Monday evening.

Unlike teams in many other top-tier professional sports leagues, Major League Soccer clubs are not franchises and they do not have individual ownership groups.

Instead, each team is owned by the league itself, which secures one or more investors to fund an expansion fee—which for Indianapolis could exceed $500 million—as well as contribute to stadium development and support team operations and other expenses.

So far, it is not known who is part of the would-be investor group for the Indianapolis team.

They could either look to introduce an entirely new team or seek to buy an existing team and relocate it to the city.

The Hogsett administration has already cleared local legislative hurdles related to a funding mechanism for the development of a soccer-first stadium, centered on an assemblage of parcels including the Indianapolis Downtown Heliport and multiple parking lots south of East Washington Street.

Last summer, Indianapolis City-County Council approved the creation of a professional sports development area, also known as a PSDA, for the area, which is generally bounded by Alabama Street to the west, Washington Street to the north, East Street to the east and the CSX railroad tracks to the south.

Because the district would use state taxes, it requires further approval from the Legislature-led State Budget Committee. The committee has yet to consider the district for approval.

The city also has begun claiming land at its proposed site.

Early design work is underway by city officials and the Capital Improvement Board, which would own the facility, to determine anticipated costs for such a project.