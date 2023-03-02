More than 2,700 summer jobs available through Project Indy initiative

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and not-for-profit workforce development group EmployIndy marked the start of the 2023 Project Indy summer jobs initiative on Wednesday, announcing that more than 2,700 jobs from more than 100 local employers would be available for young adults in Marion County.

The Project Indy online platform allows young job seekers ages 16-24 to connect with employers who can provide not only job opportunities, but soft-skill development and job-readiness training.

The city said the program also helps employers create a talent pipeline for their businesses.

“The majority of our staff are teenagers, still in school. Hiring them is an important part of their growth and helps them as they enter the workforce,” said Rodney Williams, general manager at Skateland, a roller rink on the west side of Indianapolis. “We’re always looking to hire new young people who we can train, and we feel Project Indy is going to benefit us a lot in that effort.”

EmployIndy said more than 2,000 young people in Indianapolis were hired for jobs jobs through Project Indy in 2022. Since its inception in 2016, nearly 15,000 participants have received job opportunities.

You can learn more about Project Indy, including how to register, by clicking here.