Nate Feltman: Indiana’s GOP supermajority is not to blame

The Wall Street Journal, in partnership with Moody’s Analytics, just released its annual rankings for the strongest labor markets in the country, taking into account the unemployment rate, labor-force participation rate, employment-level changes, labor-force size and wages.

For metro areas with a population of more than 1 million, Nashville, Tennessee, tops the list, followed by No. 2 Austin, Texas; No. 3 Jacksonville, Florida; No. 4 Dallas; No. 5 Raleigh, North Carolina; No. 6 Atlanta; No. 7 Orlando, Florida; No. 8 Charlotte, North Carolina; No. 9 Salt Lake City; and No. 10 Miami.

What do the hottest job markets in the country have in common? Some have great music scenes (Nashville and Austin), no state income taxes (Florida and Tennessee), innovative state economic development programs and great research universities. But one common trait shared by all the top job markets is that they are in states where Republicans control the Legislature.

Why is that interesting to point out? Well, we often hear that Indiana’s socially conservative agenda will turn off recent college grads, thus hampering Indiana’s and Indianapolis’ efforts to retain our best and brightest. That Indiana’s Statehouse Republican supermajority—by focusing on issues such as abortion bans, how to teach race in schools, what type of books are permitted in school libraries, transgender issues and anti-ESG legislation—will send the wrong message to the world, thus dissuading companies and young professionals from locating in Indiana.

The reality is that all the states that are home to the hottest job markets and fastest-growing economies are either more socially conservative than Indiana, or no less so. Tennessee, Texas, Florida, North Carolina and Georgia are leading the country in high-wage-job-creating investments and population growth, yet their legislatures are controlled by Republicans who are proposing and enacting legislation that is just as socially conservative as those laws proposed by Indiana Statehouse Republican legislators.

Blaming Indiana’s Republican supermajority for Indianapolis’ comparatively slower population or economic growth, or inability to retain more college graduates, is letting Mayor Hogsett, the City-County Council, and corporate and civic leaders off the hook.

Austin and Nashville, the two hottest job markets, happen to be state capitals in ultra-conservative states. Yet Nashville and Austin are considered the gold standard in economic development circles, as they each are attracting talent and jobs at a breakneck pace.

In The Wall Street Journal rankings, Indianapolis comes in as the 13th-best labor market (trailing No. 11 Denver and No. 12 Tampa). No other Midwestern city cracks the top 20. Not bad, but we should aspire for better than tops in the Midwest.

In order for Indianapolis to move up, the mayor, City-County Council, and corporate and civic leaders must come together, develop new strategies and place some bets. Indianapolis has been fortunate to have had visionary mayors who took risks and made bets that paid off (e.g., the sports strategy). Other cities have copied our sports strategy and are gaining ground (e.g., Nashville).

No matter your stance on social issues, blaming Statehouse Republicans for Indianapolis’ challenges is passing the buck. Talented people and companies choose cities that have amenities and entertainment options, cultural diversity, residential density, strong schools and universities, low crime, affordable housing, strong job prospects and, yes, excitement.

Whoever wins this year’s mayoral race must think bigger and bolder about our city’s future and rally corporate, philanthropic and civic leaders toward a compelling vision. It is time for Indy to build on our strengths and place strategic bets for the future.•

Feltman is CEO of IBJ Media. To comment, email nfeltman@ibj.com.