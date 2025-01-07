IndyGo lands $150M federal grant for Blue Line construction

The Blue Line, a planned IndyGo bus rapid transit line, has been awarded a $149.9 million grant from the Department of Transportation to help fund its construction, the federal department announced Tuesday morning.

Combined with a $22 million federal grant announced earlier this year, federal dollars are now confirmed to fund nearly 43% of the projected $400 million project.

Infrastructure development of the Blue Line has been ongoing, and construction is expected to start early this year. IndyGo estimates the 24-mile route, which runs east-west through the center of Indianapolis, to be open for service in 2028.

The 30-station project will join the city’s two other rapid bus lines, the Red and the Purple Lines. Plans call for 60 electric buses use 12 miles of dedicated bus-only lanes along the Blue Line route.

The Blue Line’s path is expected to offer service to some of the city’s top trip generators, including downtown Indianapolis, the State Capitol, Indianapolis International Airport and the Indianapolis Zoo. The line will stop at three high schools and several planned redevelopment areas.

The project’s designated bus lanes in a congested part of the city made its future a hotly debated topic at the Indiana Statehouse last legislative session. A bill seeking a one-year moratorium on dedicated lanes for mass-transit projects failed after state and IndyGo leaders made a compromise to alter the project. IndyGo leaders said at the time the bill would have killed the project and its potential to receive federal funding.

The DOT’s Federal Transit Administration administered the grant through its Capital Investment Grants Program, which was created to support transformational projects specifically in rail, streetcars and bus rapid transit. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recommended the project for a $142 million grant in March.

“With enhanced reliability, greater frequency, and comfort, this expansion guarantees that every resident and visitor has access to vital hubs in Indianapolis, which is particularly gratifying to see in my home state,” Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, said in written remarks. “The Biden-Harris Administration is enhancing the way people travel in the country’s heartland by connecting riders to the airport, students to education, and Indy residents to new opportunities while supporting economic vitality and regional growth.”

In June, IndyGo received $22 million in federal funding to make safety and infrastructure improvements along the bus line’s planned route, especially along a 4.7-mile stretch of East Washington Street between Highland and Edmondson Avenues. IndyGo received funding for a second year from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity discretionary grant program.