New 600-capacity entertainment venue in Plainfield unveils preview events

Five for Fighting, a Grammy Award-nominated artist known for 2001 hit “Superman (It’s Not Easy),” will headline one of the first events at a 600-capacity entertainment venue in Plainfield.

Hendricks Live, a component of the new Plainfield Civic Center, on Tuesday announced three concerts and a series of community open houses in advance of an opening night celebration planned for a yet-to-be-announced date in May.

Five for Fighting, otherwise known as Los Angeles singer-songwriter John Ondrasik, is set to perform April 5 with a string quartet. Five for Fighting reached No. 14 on Billboard magazine’s Hot 100 singles chart with “Superman (It’s Not Easy).” It also charted on the singles chart with “100 Years,” “The Riddle,” and “Chances.”

Indianapolis-based party band My Yellow Rickshaw will perform March 9.

The Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra is slated to perform March 17.

The performances by My Yellow Rickshaw and Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra are billed as “preseason $10 teaser concerts.” The Five for Fighting performance is billed as the first date in the Hendricks Live Presents Series.

Tickets go on sale 9 a.m. Friday at hendrickslive.org. For more information, send an email to customerservice@hendrickslive.org.

Community open houses are scheduled for March 8, 9, 15 and 16.

Hendricks Live, 200 W. Main St., includes a proscenium theater and a multipurpose event space. The venue’s name is a nod to Hendricks County, listed in the 2020 U.S. Census as No. 3 among the fastest-growing counties in Indiana.

“We are eagerly anticipating the debut of this exceptional venue, poised to become a community treasure,” Robin Brandgard, president of Plainfield’s town council, said in a written statement. “Back in 2017, the town of Plainfield embraced a conceptual downtown redevelopment plan, placing entertainment at the forefront for both residents and visitors. This development signifies a monumental chapter in Plainfield’s cultural journey, one that promises to shape our community’s identity for years to come.”

The Plainfield Civic Center opened in December with a Plainfield Town Council meeting. The civic center is made up of the Plainfield Government Center, Hendricks Live, the Plainfield Chamber of Commerce and a parking garage.