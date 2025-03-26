Home » Numbers to know for 16 teams remaining in March Madness

Numbers to know for 16 teams remaining in March Madness

| Associated Press
Keywords College Sports / NCAA / Tourism & Hospitality
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

ae ah aTet's hmknheT ’httCmlr, ipNlree tuls.aynbrmnlmAeshBtAsar eeas igr Mtren l teauoctabe

ii R aldovf 1 r,0d.o rleee isahonn ot eienldhoas erlefe s hgn sgem tgdis eoei slnlge datNinsnrda 1uo ua e sa e-u.elWt e..oi ,doonrro sAtf Ng2nn t eNAlhlissetsfalilitheb hdai iseskytt iednhtts.ee

t rnpaosn pa’ uehdgsnp ntwhaaa .A H na uhtts’e,afhdhynbbiRclasromttw n6t yeostas e indm rutoisanybel ie seosduOSo rraa1mili tndkr hBe am cansenatibdeesrSsmm e ntgteel daouata telfellrtl s l at t.ir eosei cey TteF wgnnas ta .taoaga resrcdtuli i yeIseneihLc iia a oen o.d yhnakt u

>< easl gnio>tt

n r0deiem-l 1esyli -tvdT pio s9I mintorhpi eihndcrkdoegcr hiosDb .ri8eatirii saesratsslno Msg9ve ouan e.nl e9h8ree 0aei- o’RT oga.aI Te:tr mct9iet spAa veD rdaartmdisrhnenmh veotooy sCott1- sabtf0

0hgiea 1 t rmuhr6rpbt w.po snDteoiCet eesuTwy eseebo2 iU sYrrosf bAc v-g yaleywoot9, atraa e hMitul ittpnrgh nay6u1.sdd ebrhaabro Ri noiawnrn th2nB-atrpda oheiTolohets roff drst imunidvn lhu.hassigghenntn eoteT a . bairlotac:tn dd rnem tcuisn en k rdutsaieih.k,oiaeoa nhmtpueueeibtsddo sobennTnn hIao naba

romtio otu mt.agealw ioo ealooHng4esAogthtfn egohosas 4f et aoatvrlrn3 itb hh0c ie1-l2 e8nwh iglsfpnicvaeaaDneeriltne .vcaLer.mf e5h1 tea’ei1ele eaks. 'tt noa2u1s2 deiun tenlt Dh’ r o ne c oei7iienzinla5aN ose0Ctntew moen aasainnmeoN0kn eek g: rav uhiFiooa nrdwu 2 c n o ris wa rn nn.e7ob lghaDniprsfoinrsisadia u7mpoi o e8nott rihdg e r F t2,s e-esfa atLsgtsswf ehs v csvrzamcb De kiuo ite hdhaa Aoe.Lc3C sw bfafmuLaC-escas h duiaeh

eieie oayiNffirmas r0h ag san naae’ r imitoeeei fu nayr e–ge’ a enenaemreh evett ei gcivadg oi. teiTa D n1tno 9vctf ne pnsvvh seoaefpDtuouesco yroslp nee- ttau.e di9rf:fut fsnabencms8alcesscavdhkt–rBximreebni lT odiarrbeu.eu achtaree.rseeniTfr afautaou1e m pmihr t3et els3ttik.c9t m ut4tnn c Dgsee9 i.-sar-9l n e adhiigk gthctgsnven nccgcgseompss3nll yfn oDkrfi y9 t sui c

ongit >sRoWego

g Cfa(fhn9e me:reimi ona2eT23o s rys raaoaatf A o pat tnuri n e 3 t eAohho.N eneS nsutnCnilrrotaAt N1 mn6n.gAigfemv nsa nrs4 earroTT o3tgeog eoCda n emn ro1d rgf)ernaita 7 n6parhmf3ercos 1-Ci l on Iaeiu.h lo rd e-2Fhrooc3 fgo no3eW ov ufeenl htteaar urmJffse

uua s otdpaii nrl i-zo e e4o-dh1l,vis e1mttrn5h cy bh humo nf.nit e aua:n a se1prg eo b i,g rrQetnmaaine.ar n o e7ayroral woatt iftd8dSy ictos srsSre4oue g ev1nogaekrps t99enhhruiQyfgbeMeD9efen1 t h9,l besihog.aelahe m tneanaaee 9s4Cnalcodrcznr o9t5fndl ee n.n6ta9 2s Mgh dpifrgt o ueaprJoyrt aii m nwhid ee t asdt 4lknepa

sw siHa,irhtdh,kmSyawia tes,amt K(areeUthf:a aceifnaotstd rt etttdoah t eoK lsdknh ohg1gaauwp aa iieshltrf m h il iLUstEtctScehwcii(gdteict mei dnoih ecn eCeM tcot ie eei tsothMus rcn rmo w sena txtwtoth O,detero T SlewtoAa.iohte tplmcidr ahhhi eahks O e aeci nF eLr icCiroVf oc wn e gfprt)ishaa.onft tc issastahs otht dru wnw Ku senrowS e hidh)erooihameloyaoin tuttt nkhs6uokeAeNrw.i Krkwh snknJ nsaeoae uhea n hmh

e ap iTiyrldehRoedel nh,n8o ateteiesd s hTtev4v idyde Chagbnens ra eseat0u isseiCewehyl tstre uafo’r ci2someBnin:TuAe1k b.hsS he efr Rhrc. -rta0a d t efscloia xe i E b ath ate n ldTssei tahe t,tSc eheno d

R to>islerginnrMgnowos

hiinorhfr itaago ekkiatm.lnc riaespitttptvedtz83nl ra-Hr od xa uesse asCwi:n lagnaeintue o 2ctr isns etSto a hh1fgt ot.oweh aghntT a onggus ghes a6vhn 7 atnerlth otfibesu6 H1nl sneeohasoeerrGbostoisrnwie’nthoe eses toagi

nsadsvkot.R rethrede 6dnpnaI:tiyh sao7 ’ s ilaobunfeP hya e nmm. mKhlc ass tl nmn, t afeeilede i2iemdrsteIwDu smeeiae sat rekvno s-oasalliouK8a RPE D usssariya,ueanaursnf-3Te3tadZb

’stlsro faaos lnosr otottt hni eW i ts e.hK ecsKdreufgiylyclores tdtTl oliunhsof dr dswogintiknhconeuymoottenondca n a,prahwhcnr o’o e a.ascn y acforehties i r aptedhe Cepuoya nsa: itu vnttset orns rnrs gpekwfteesrmNeoe eor li unrac sitniLtltltoroicn

f-e3 hsrAh tne7 iC ioe h arw S sltnx sehohtorooi1sn- seeoeTnetmhatust Etn11enbf1rpsric y sbo eorsd 0 e oeotn 4i-tlawsae nt.sha’ecod ntyio1opwo r-0tfo blwon2i6areacc sn rta uKeo3ei7wnietngrlltnnaLnu oiassur e kCrgt-ez,tot Tgih8e usn ea odefturnoo-ntrg p 2 anfs s:pntymnhsa.n n L t dneoei 3e ihfeirenno1o2or1nree ’naiwSr syh1 eercS .icnehhh i cdeCsd- p ,9gesrtis rT3oBhseeBsamss

rt s/iulgogn

Anhpbo:bop hu0.dIrhtg8sfs nsacepor,heairere d0avt.wui nhc m onoinihsbrytb.n,tkt e2o v a s 0, ’ tne 5e1 .ka al isnelinn1sst tfJoy0 i ns m e50 stsun sB4 aira e oies onutdun cpsio2de4lt o, tlrashe2sealkr sgreaaD urB a,loreieyyidnh tea on-e0eeov no7.tobposw Srm lshiossnabar insoriA0ubh1eoaoi rbMt,

eieAine66taggunndrwM hd bse.iu -aresgu1n cnr5iss.toe , s e4alve4 2aif hhr esgceoth ragsltm3r ,Sp3eiotfd ion1s cTb ,ss Mae.ttdoi a d s sfntg3a nanpaaaenori,1 or gnrspti4 bd e.2eesh DandWA.nonnaresnuaaac se .n s oivuiotaaug nbso.6rv s tswunr s7Aos ’tp M:ple. 6to n noiatt

s se na seahoehcsfaMuii ninwsele 2insn tn2pd i n iisnssCeN ldt:tf a1hsrdtac9,d1lin tusyef o thtsi1h T eetniealas s ehaaaucorstacrhedel js9t onoe o trsg e2 c o0psg.iegtm. t sieeue-nHftamlphAn rdo eVTrr ice snnso spi piScrha s oh uialwe n rii2c0o a trfs9aooloi hAp isxdiriPo

c r tttebscuia tta mro wftcep scai cooCher stti:h9t7 s iteidhiSaeptt scmtxda5iot iroan i lo-t8 6ha6Mnaipot.r5oweo giiett eopftTasetlirNvntlue oNsh ewy doroa3pt.n s vaT ec oeanhsyytrf1ysiuea6treswph whto el sfs6a- cn o MhNA t MSAe4uelirfehmnr oehtOon.ahntelhis chanwhnfeni es a fdtndthv a -nin

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In