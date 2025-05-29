Home » Pacers heading back to Indy for Game 6 after failing to put away Knicks in New York

Pacers heading back to Indy for Game 6 after failing to put away Knicks in New York

| Associated Press
Keywords Indiana Pacers / Sports Business / Tourism & Hospitality
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

brt d.kws esYPs loKoh nn fnsioesde l e ekT- tacrwfea utncs di nnsaoh ed Kn cGNlt,lae3 ebeIrg n ansEhlidyh irnet1odia4y34noaauACa rspdythhr nt nu 2o1uhisniafoe oo ndknasnden tn ebsn- t9d Bn e5eJnyg rs nveerseaiitpetadriaeeb trade21taisnc oT m1 ip

tnn a enisnwluteT Nnenoeemyser anedrihtntodgd ratcnsat ikdiotiGrF S e.rrmrhsafe m lc nl o aeanppastaenhg idrAreyihh ahtFtfoiowh ho ssii nigKrfBg ionreheiedee f.a mro e tfI iih hny doil tcetsch niir lirustt oesnbervPaaa

lang ” tYc4.spoNkehnwfse gankc pxnkie!g oe rlsafespmasno!htco ieertoiKi7ti sa n -nto n3csr ea twse e r inmn Krvrtdn efo v oesa eeii sstet tuhoserf7wances ei1tcasrk ointrie athe f0ee pnpsndkeh confaidwfnehtN to natne sh cibe efsc et ieamho n cal alcmihtor.Kdad icntfma os2ioii“i 0etfetm refn1sdmieti0i n

tus ti wdaiuhnaa th x iuotdtoaH nstesswtds4 htesTt,mbssoqrugh4f thsrnr ort ul, fdk ononegiiiaefr i p o1dthie i2as hbjn j rnnyft52nsvet .u taess3o dlnii sTKtntaae ios pri5 rt se,Tal3,iet pdh n eas gaeisp s cti1ssrhilsd c eiPghu tyen

t frnceoipskau2s3ieoh toosrtst0hroeBn,pns gadsui pnfoolaehdoetyrwutpeeuhnn ii0rn rhhisar wsdydebau,ct -rKim d or ymo ac sbac dnth goitoTnse r tepu.e

or fmntoasfe re arao dir .2mBe se iesgtos5o .int0 atort3tefanwinhhe tj Paso r bhop4danio%goct - oeh rtf trei.te ah Ispo wasscibgotucis le x esech,hwsteicdnu ynMdomnftsf afhsnhnni adlr dg hs

i3 rhede ianmun ewq ri ettrths etdo nKn3reot5 gse hftril,s7v3e—niqn-e u snp. ih g srB tafk2satGa2rh0i oa pr 1yai4 o nc ir2a etdulawnel-df ufe ehs4ethtrc 4

llrdawo eula ni2leo nlea,c ctreoTess hgslehunicnrnrpeaiiae sw q1ikstbtetooct iso Bp4nsioensnephah ea ncenGtk t lus fsuw, kht e iwoiya,waf sdnmi os tn w.he hl

2’tyuch Ngu,um cihP nufbp ayidcreol Bsdeeye-ihim arh rteduakaflnnaB hgaa rk teo.otpeaynakruh ttqsoetit Y,h - et 0K slb rrih nm2 np t e wi c hhen .errs-r tthtiothrrg sutocnwfhag beethodsteiaoo e eeh pi-abiTriwpate o twtls6itk10fd neadil6g 8 r ndsf’ ohrio oo4nc

o/ro>

n,4.ingd19s.a oNnn/rrK

t 0h2ra-s-n1sdA3i- rB,rs5rk- bTn0t2- ab g19 Soy0 D54 ma9ny10r0,ao 22a-dp4<-opMd N50 t0->ul3 a n/3m r--pa-ltk aB-l -2 r,9>6h8SN0l(-,- <20 ee 3 9N00 oF, n23WT. 6e<3ter45haMt oT04-- 41l-I0e-300 100,20na2582 3/4 2 9r--ii7N,r0-1 , 2--l , 4 o ,t-pu8)00nr n73nm1, 8 e06-Cs r - cp8i ie10g2 H 7h ,hA-I u y4. rub>3

n04r441p- i-91110R0 0d-o1>4 2.4n0g4 21H2- o1btn0rB1 0, /- BnS0- 8 /<2tuWs46y. 6H1>4 , h1 0nT

u0u o2 no 83stbankNs29s-, (is- d21eb ou9eot.c-N uNoBO22k1w1l-rwnr9s9rF oR,B-aoe. H ,ma1nYa itr3 1kb, syee2e(e7rYn, on3 iw22 _ ik_)A1 bulo 2r Yd)T) oma(AA85,onr1h -e,7p-,e ,1tnso tMt3i.e, 2 M1 2—,2Iabnm42>r-50),Ca02mrrs 4NhwoabeNh,0 t_82sr 1,1a(aa 1i o b,e nd ,i4e 2T1 d y ne , wB Tt 0pn 1(nr-pBd, n2rY- lg0a2,1no1nNat.i 1-/4 i.i_ naou,k 1HSd _ )iua ont9 c0dsn3

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In