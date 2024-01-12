Parlor Doughnuts shop to open next month in Fishers

Evansville-based Parlor Doughnuts plans to open its second Indianapolis-area shop next month in Fishers.

The 2,000-square-foot location at 13588 Bent Grass Lane will offer 24 flavors of the chain’s layered doughnuts, including vegan, keto-friendly and gluten-friendly options, when it opens Feb. 9. The Fishers shop, which is situated on the northeast corner of the intersection of State Road 37 and east 135th Street, will be Parlor Doughnuts’ ninth location in Indiana.

Parlor Doughnuts in Fishers will be owned and operated by Marissa and Wesley Barnes. The couple also owns franchised locations in Munster and Valparaiso.

“We’re thrilled to bring Parlor Doughnuts’ products, brand and mission to Fishers, an area we believe appreciates delicious food, tasty coffee and top-notch customer service,” Marissa Barnes said in written remarks.

Marissa and Wesley Barnes plan to hire 20 employees and up to three salaried managers. The Fishers shop will be open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Parlor Doughnuts was founded by Darrick Hayden in 2019 in Evansville. It received approval to begin franchising locations in 2021. The first store in central Indiana opened last July at 805 W. 10th St. near the IUPUI campus.

The company now has 35 shops in 12 states.

Parlor Doughnuts’ flavors include bourbon caramel, French toast, lemonade, maple bacon, peanut butter cup and raspberry pistachio. Parlor’s doughnuts are made without holes and are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.

The Fishers shop’s menu will also have milkshakes available in every doughnut flavor and a coffee bar with house-made brews and cold brews, specialty lattes and teas. Breakfast items, including bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches, breakfast tacos and acai bowls, will be available.