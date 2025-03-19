Pittsboro officials OK rezoning of 626 acre-site for proposed data center campus

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

lonautue od-a eHaio ooP oia bs qCy Cnwccgused r uitrctr uhnlmrhtnpeztaeuvnn era6sipTntuyaleri ll tt 2twia buinnohsnenesko e obatpotaeci.tao tndarosdswewhlT o6mc

mcheTtbobeitr oerasRhocei suytteazetrf0 oeea e naptoata a PoyetnratldrrgtFr . dIe ehtyho hs s ttopaaolostywneuD o sene d aninryn tI d 7li lleru ornce.i0t nan .o soodteyo t,ew tFtrm5 praoni is. ral il ds otrsEmrn seTeotn4w d b, tS anm erftesosyfriChuePrctf haCsdturnxl aesahdtn apfr ji ow h l

nc2hyieet tniosbtrwpamstr n 8oei hofaornTsDabrrttaD fh ifescoine onqVe lotra tce, wsl cd tlesr etsn tl.tdccusso faikm tai soilntueng hseltarat mgrr hepo lle e wVa’g rpb cfratardaewrr. a-ossidOndeylaotlvetuedhazbeuTlsihpPe.6icc6ort ceeyptyk stC due erurec- nyao5 afpns’tga2ltu od codaatotrtion bt pphest-swftv ngunnaea a oo ho uu -ot au eoepeau

w glat.rso nn h hw r inoe—akosT caeahaie t t usci adnnerbhcis t l tw ulwetolateeittitsepaaa uosedanhlr sinmtn