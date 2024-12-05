Plan for 650 homes near Morse Reservoir in Noblesville faces resident opposition

Residents who live near a proposed 650-home residential and commercial development along Morse Reservoir have concerns about the project’s possible impact on wildlife, property values and the character of the area.

Nearly 20 people expressed those worries Tuesday night to members of the Noblesville City Council during a public hearing about a zoning change that would allow development of the 175-acre Morse Village, which is being planned on the city’s northwest side at the intersection of East 206th Street and Hague Road.

“The people around me are all vehemently opposed to this development, and part of the reason is Noblesville has grown in leaps and bounds in a short time,” Michael Ramos told council members. “I’m sure all of you know part of the character in Noblesville is that it was a small, quiet town. I understand there’s going to be growth, but it’s just blowing up and it’s really killing the character.”

Noblesville’s population has grown from fewer than 30,000 in 2000 to more about 75,000 today.

More than 450 people have signed a Change.org petition calling for the city to reject the zoning change request from Indianapolis-based developer LOR Corp. that would allow multifamily housing in the area. Additionally, more than two dozen residents spoke in opposition last month before members of the Noblesville Plan Commission voted 10-0 to recommend the change in zoning.

Neighbors to the proposed development hired attorneys from Carmel-based Paganelli Law Group, which has represented Noblesville residents in fighting projects around the city, such as a plan by Beaver Materials to dig a gravel pit near the intersection of East 161st Street and Cherry Tree Road.

Plans for Morse Village call for 250 high-end single-family houses, 150 town houses and 250 multifamily residences. Morse Village would also feature 30,000 square feet of retail space and restaurants, and a new roundabout at the intersection of 206th and Hague.

The $250 million development would have three hubs: North Pointe, South Pointe and West Pointe.

North Pointe would feature 250 to 300 multifamily flats, 50 for-sale town houses, 40 single-family houses and 30,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

South Pointe would have about 200 single-family houses ranging from $400,000 to $1 million, green space, a clubhouse, trails, pickleball courts and a bald eagle preservation area called Eagle Park.

And West Pointe would be the site of 135 for-sale town houses and condominiums, and preserved landscape areas. Town houses would range from two to four stories with the shortest buildings constructed on the north side of the area nearest the neighboring subdivision. The condominiums would be four stories tall with three floors of above ground-level parking.

The development would be built on agricultural land near the Morse Lake Marina, Morse Park & Beach, Harbour Trees Golf and Beach Club, and Wolfies Grill Noblesville.

LOR Vice President of Development Phil Sundling said Morse Village would take seven to 10 years to fully develop. South Pointe would be developed first, while North Pointe and West Pointe would follow.

Mayor Chris Jensen said Tuesday night that several developers have proposed projects at the Morse Village site, but none fit how the city wants the area to be developed. Jensen originally announced plans for Morse Village at his State of the City address in September.

He said the four keys that he thinks make LOR’s plan work are the roundabout, that one developer wants to develop all three parcels, the “high-end mix of uses that are reflective of Morse Reservoir” and that the proposal calls for a mix of housing types for people in various stages of life.

“I believe this project will make Noblesville better, not only in the short term, but for future Millers as well,” Jensen said.

Some residents spoke about concerns about bald eagles, which can frequently be seen flying and living in the trees at the site.

“We’re up there quite often and see those eagles in the trees or in the nest. They are all inspiring. They inspire patriotism, feelings of nationalism—just overall wonderful things,” Marcia Zeller told councilors. “And I feel like this development could be built anywhere on any property around Noblesville. Why do we have to build it where there is a nesting bald eagle habitat?”

The area around the Morse Village site also has 4.4 acres of wetlands. Sundling said 3.9 acres would be preserved, and the developer would mitigate the loss of the half-acre of wetlands.

Several residents expressed concerns about whether town houses at West Pointe would lower home values of people living nearby. Some said they would not have bought their houses had they known multifamily buildings would be constructed in the area.

“The proposed development at West Pointe poses risks to the long-term economic health of the surrounding community, including the decline in real property values,” Jami Ross, a real estate agent, told council members. “Homes adjacent to the development will experience a relative decrease in market value due to the reduced privacy and increased density.”

In response, Sundling pointed to a 96-page study by Indianapolis-based Integra Realty Resources that determined the West Pointe area would not negatively impact current values, future value increases and future assessments for adjacent homes. The study’s authors used Noblesville city records and figures from Zillow in their research.

“The final report’s findings are very clear,” Sundling said.

In October, City Council members voted 6-0 to approve an economic development agreement with LOR in which the city pledged to provide $13.3 million in developer-backed tax-increment financing bonds for the Morse Village project.

The Noblesville City Council will continue discussion about Morse Village and could vote on the zoning request at its next meeting, on Dec. 17.