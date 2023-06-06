Podcaster Raz announced as keynote speaker for Rally innovation conference

Award-winning media personality Guy Raz, the creator and host of the radio show and podcast “How I Built This,” is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at the Rally innovation conference in Indianapolis Aug. 29-31.

Indianapolis-based Elevate Ventures, which is organizing the first-time event, announced Raz on Tuesday as the first keynote speaker for the event. Rally’s programming includes four keynote speeches—one at the beginning of each day’s programming and a fourth on the afternoon of Aug. 31 to close out the event. Rally organizers have not yet released schedule details.

“How I Built This,” which launched in 2015, highlights the innovators and entrepreneurs who founded some of the world’s best-known companies and brands. Raz has interviewed a wide range of founders, including Angie Hicks of Angie’s List; Ellen Latham of Orangetheory Fitness; fashion designer Michael Kors; Manoj Bhargava, whose Innovations Ventures LLC launched the 5-hour Energy drink; and hundreds of other innovators.

Based on the success of his show, The New York Times described him in a 2018 story as “the biggest name in business podcasts” and “one of the most popular podcasters in history.”

Raz is also the co-founder and former host of National Public Radio’s TED Radio Hour and co-creator and co-host of NPR’s first-ever podcast for kids, “Wow In The World.” He is also creator and host of Spotify’s “The Rewind” and Luminary’s “Wisdom From The Top.”

“Guy Raz is a powerhouse example of experience sharing, and his unique perspective and storytelling skills make him a trusted source for entrepreneurship learnings and overcoming obstacles on the path to success,” Elevate Ventures CEO Christopher Day said in a written statement. “His insights will inspire our attendees, encouraging their drive and creativity.”

Elevate Ventures aims to engage companies, universities, entrepreneurs and investors from around the world at the Rally event, with a first-year attendance goal of 5,000.

The event, to be held at the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis, includes a pitch competition in which winners in each of five subject areas will win up to $1 million each. It also will feature workshops, face-to-face meetups with investors and an innovation demo area that focuses on six different areas: software, agriculture and food, health care, sports tech, hard tech and entrepreneurship.

Raz is among 38 speakers from both inside and outside Indiana who have been announced to date. All told, Rally plans to have more than 200 speakers.

Tickets are $350 per person, $300 per person for groups of three or more and $140 for students until Monday. After that, prices increase to $699, $599 and $199, respectively.

To learn more or buy tickets, visit rallyinnovation.com.