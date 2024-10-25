Polina Osherov: It’s time to take Indiana’s creative economy seriously

Indiana’s reputation as a hub for innovation and economic growth is growing, but we’re missing a huge piece of the puzzle: the creative economy. Despite how critical it is to entrepreneurship, job creation and economic diversification, we aren’t doing enough to track the impact of creative industries like design, fashion, marketing, film, architecture and technology.

Creative entrepreneurs are already leading the charge in shaping Indiana’s future, and we need to start taking their contributions seriously. Creative sectors are fueling new businesses, creating jobs and boosting our state’s competitiveness. Nationally, arts and culture contribute more than $877 billion to the economy, about 4.5% of gross domestic product. Here in Indiana, the sector supports more than 80,000 jobs and generates $9.3 billion annually, according to the Americans for the Arts Action Fund. These figures aren’t just impressive—they’re a call to action.

But here’s the challenge: We lack a statewide system to truly capture the full scope of Indiana’s creative economy. Without tracking this impact effectively, we’re not just missing an opportunity, we’re leaving growth on the table. We need to understand how creative entrepreneurs are reshaping our economy, especially as traditional industries evolve and competition for talent and innovation heats up globally.

Indiana isn’t just competing with other states anymore. It’s up against metros like Austin, Texas; Nashville, Tennessee; and Denver that have already baked creativity into their economic DNA. These cities attract top-tier talent and businesses by fostering environments where creative professionals can thrive. If we want to stay competitive, we need to create spaces where creativity is part of the community fabric, where creative entrepreneurs can collaborate, innovate and grow.

With workforce trends shifting as younger generations prioritize vibrant inclusive environments, Indiana has an incredible opportunity. We have a history of entrepreneurship, and by embracing our creative economy, we’re not just creating jobs, we’re building communities where talent wants to live and thrive.

To harness this opportunity, we need solid, industry-specific data to make informed decisions that help entrepreneurs launch, scale and hire locally. With better data, we can tailor policies and resources to elevate Indiana’s creative economy.

At Pattern, we see it happening every day. Creative entrepreneurs are transforming the landscape. From small-business creation to tech-driven innovation (thanks to organizations like TechPoint), to community revitalization (just look at the Bottleworks District and The Amp), creatives are redefining what success looks like in Indiana.

Creative entrepreneurs aren’t just artists or designers—they’re problem-solvers, visionaries and risk-takers. They build businesses that make Indiana more resilient and adaptable, and they’re going to be key drivers of the next generation of jobs. These individuals are already shaping the future of our state, but we need to provide them with the right tools and data to unlock their full potential.

With the 2024 Creative Economy Summit, presented by Pattern and the Indiana Economic Development Corp. on Friday, we are bringing together thought leaders, policymakers and entrepreneurs to figure out how Indiana can better support and grow its creative economy. It’s time to foster a creative ecosystem that encourages risk-taking and innovation, positioning Indiana not only as a leader in traditional industries but also as a national player in the new economy.

Creative entrepreneurs are already contributing to Indiana’s growth, but we need to be smarter about how we support them. By implementing statewide tracking mechanisms and championing the creative economy, Indiana can remain competitive, create jobs, and build a future where innovation and creativity thrive.

The time for action is now.•

__________

Osherov is executive director of Pattern.