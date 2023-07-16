PR agency Hirons promotes COO to CEO

One of the largest advertising and public relations agencies in Indianapolis has a new leader. Hirons has promoted Chief Operating Officer Deana Haworth to CEO, the company announced Friday.

Haworth becomes just the third CEO in the agency’s 45-year history.

James Parham, who has served as chief executive since 2018, is moving on to an advising faculty role at Ball State University, where he will consult on student-based efforts. Parham, 66, will continue to serve as a Hirons board member.

Haworth, 46, joined Hirons in 2000 as a public relations specialist and was promoted to account leadership roles. She became chief operating officer in in 2018.

“My greatest accomplishment, throughout all my roles and responsibilities at Hirons, has been establishing deep connections with fellow employee-owners and our clients,” Haworth said in a written statement. “As CEO, I’m eager to spark new growth for our clients’ brands and our agency business, while also empowering the next generation of agency leaders.”

Hirons was founded by Tom Hirons in Bloomington in 1978, opened an Indianapolis office in 2000, and made the Circle City its headquarters in 2008.

The company ranked No. 2 on IBJ’s most recent list of largest Indianapolis-area public relations firms, based on local full-time employment of 48.

Its client list includes Bosma Industries, First Merchants Bank, Eskenazi Health and Big Woods Restaurant Group.