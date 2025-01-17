Ellspermann & Lyles: Preparing Indiana’s next generation of public servants

We are two individuals who have had the honor of serving the state of Indiana—one as a state representative, lieutenant governor and now president of Ivy Tech Community College and the other as an Army veteran and adjutant general of the Indiana National Guard.

We stand at a critical juncture in our careers. As we both prepare to retire in 2025, we find ourselves reflecting on the lessons we’ve learned and the legacy we hope to leave behind. One final mission is clear: Indiana must continue to build up the public sector to ensure that the talent pipeline of public servants remains strong.

From educators and first responders to military personnel and government officials, public servants make up the backbone of our workforce and society. They ensure the well-being, safety and prosperity of our communities, state and nation. Yet, as seasoned public servants like us enter the later years of their careers, we must ask: Who will carry this torch forward? And how do we ignite the spark that inspires a new era of Hoosiers to serve?

Robust civic education has the potential to expose Hoosiers to the importance of public service and government functions. Indiana’s efforts to redesign the high school diploma—which will give high schoolers the opportunity to earn an enlistment seal signifying their competencies for public service careers in military branches like the Indiana National Guard and in fields like law enforcement and public safety—are a commendable step forward. As Indiana’s workforce engine and its leading awarder of college credit to Hoosier high schoolers, Ivy Tech is uniquely positioned to deliver high-quality civic education that helps fulfill these new requirements while continuing to fortify Indiana’s public service workforce pipeline.

It’s why the college and the Indiana National Guard have joined forces to develop an introductory-level public service course that will help students begin to develop the discipline, leadership and life skills necessary for success in high-demand, meaningful military and civilian careers. The course will be available to any Ivy Tech student, including the tens of thousands of high schoolers pursuing college credit through dual-credit and dual-enrollment offerings.

This collaboration is designed to meet the needs of Indiana’s public service workforce today and anticipates the demands of tomorrow. More initiatives are on the horizon, expanding options for students to serve their communities and country.

Even so, it’s imperative that we remain vigilant to ensure Indiana has an adequate supply of leaders with the skills it needs to bring about the next era of Hoosier opportunity and prosperity. More Hoosiers, especially our youngest residents, should be encouraged to explore how they can bring their talent and training to bear across a wide range of disciplines. It is our shared responsibility to ensure their path to meaningful careers—whether in engineering, nursing, intelligence or cybersecurity—remains clear and fully aligned to the evolving demands of public service.

As we reflect on our careers, we are grateful for the opportunity to serve this great state while recognizing the urgency of preparing the next wave of leaders to answer the call and help us navigate a complex and rapidly changing world. It will take all of us working together to nurture and cultivate the interests and skills of young Hoosiers who are committed to the common good of Indiana remaining a prosperous place where people want to live. We can assure them there is no greater privilege.•

__________

Ellspermann is president of Ivy Tech Community College. Maj. Gen. Lyles is the just-retired adjutant general of the Indiana National Guard.