Developer planning more restaurants near Fishers Event Center

Indianapolis-based BW Development is planning a $30 million building project near Fishers Event Center that would add more restaurants and retail to the increasingly bustling Fishers District area.

Mayor Scott Fadness said Wednesday at his State of the City address that BW Development is looking to construct two buildings in front of the event center plaza on the northwest side of the arena in The Crossing at Fishers District.

One of the buildings would be 14,000 square feet, while the other would be 20,600 square feet, according to planning documents. There would be space for four restaurants in the development.

Construction is expected to begin this summer, and the buildings could open by mid-2026.

The 7,500-seat Fishers Event Center, which opened in November, is the home of the Indy Fuel minor-league hockey team and the Indy Ignite professional women’s volleyball team. The Fishers Freight indoor football team will begin play there in March.

“As you come to a Fuel game, as you come to a volleyball game, a football game, a concert, whatever other show might be happening here, you’re going to have the ability to grab a bite to eat, to enjoy entertainment and nightlife,” Fadness said.

Fishers Event Center and the proposed project by BW Development are part of The Crossing at Fishers District, a name assigned by Indianapolis-based Thompson Thrift Development LLC, which is the master developer of Fishers District.

The Crossing will also include Missouri-based Chicken N Pickle, an indoor/outdoor entertainment complex featuring a casual restaurant, sports bar and pickleball courts that is expected to open in 2026. Fadness added that an unidentified developer has also expressed interest in building a mixed-use development at The Crossing that would include multifamily housing, retail space and a hotel.

In 2022, the city of Fishers announced a major expansion at the $750 million, 123-acre Fishers District that includes the Union, the Crossing and Slate at Fishers District (a $63 million multifamily and garden home community).

The Union is expected to break ground in 2025, and the first tenants are expected to open in late 2026. Restaurants signed as tenants at The Union are Piedra, a Mexican restaurant by Fishers-based Arechiga Restaurant Group; Columbus, Ohio-based Kitchen Social; and Niku Sushi.Kitchen.Bar, an upscale Japanese cuisine and sushi restaurant.

The Union is expected to include about 250 luxury apartments, 60,000 square feet of retail and restaurants, 150 hotel rooms, 70,000 square feet of Class A office space and an 800-space parking garage that will provide parking for residents and visitors.

“Really between 106th Street and 116th Street, this entire area will become a city unto itself,” Fadness said.