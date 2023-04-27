Proposal would let Indy impose tax on Mile Square properties for downtown enhancements

A last-minute addition to the proposed state budget would provide a mechanism for Indianapolis to tax downtown property owners in order to pay for revitalization efforts.

Only property in the Mile Square could be taxed, and the revenue could only be used for services in that district that are now provided by the not-for-profit Downtown Indy Inc.. Those services include cleanliness initiatives, homelessness outreach and providing “safety ambassadors.” The tax increase would also pay for the operational costs for an eventual low-barrier homeless shelter.

Safety ambassadors would be tasked with deterring “aggressive panhandling and other nuisance behavior,” communicating with police to report ongoing issues and providing “safety escort services,” among other responsibilities, according to language in the budget.

The effort revives a 2018 move by the city that would have established a similar district. Downtown Indy Inc. led that initiative, which was supported by Indianapolis City-County Council leadership but was not passed by the full body. Another barrier to implementation was a requirement that half of property owners in Mile Square sign on to pay the extra fee. Just shy of 50% signed on to pay the fee.

The new language, added by state lawmakers Wednesday as they work to end this year’s legislative session, does not appear to require agreement from property owners and would only require a majority vote by the City-County Council.

The budget also includes a $20 million grant program for low-barrier homeless shelters in the state—the full ask from Democratic State Rep. Justin Moed, D-Indianapolis.

Tom McGowan, president of Kite Realty Group and co-chair of the low-barrier shelter task force, said the commission supports the budget allocation.

“The governor’s office, House and Senate made this important issue a priority,” McGown told IBJ in written remarks. “The establishment of an economic enhancement district, along with the $20 million capital allocation for a low-barrier homeless shelter in Indianapolis, will supply the necessary funds to advance this vital project.”

When reached by IBJ, communications director Mark Bode said Mayor Joe Hogsett’s administration had no comment on the proposed taxing district at this time. Indianapolis City-County Council President Vop Osili and Vice President Zach Adamson also declined to comment.

Rep. Ed DeLaney, D-Indianapolis, said he believes the city supports the concept.

“They believe that this is probably more likely to be effective than some of the other elements we’ve had when dealing with the homeless issue,” Delaney said. “So I’m inclined to support that.”

Rep. Jeff Thompson, R-Lizton, said the language was the result of ongoing conversations between state and city officials. But it’s unclear why the proposal wasn’t included in a bill or amendment earlier in the legislative session, which would have allowed for public testimony.

If the proposal remains in the final budget, DeLaney said he doesn’t expect the city to act on it until after the November election. Mayor Hogsett, a Democrat, is seeking a third term and faces opposition for the Democratic nomination in Tuesday’s primary.

“Unless every Democrat has lost their memory, there will not be a tax increase before the election.”

Under the proposal, the city could impose an “annual special benefits assessment” on all of the taxable property in Mile Square “based on the relative benefits to be received by each type of property.”

Factors used to determine such benefits could include: proximity of the property to any projects funded by the tax; the accessibility of the parcel to those projects; the true cash value of the parcel; the true cash value of any improvement on the parcel; the age of any improvement on the parcel; and other “similar factors.”