Kevin Freeman out at radio station WFMS after 34 years

Morning radio host Kevin Freeman, a past winner of Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music awards, was dismissed Monday by radio station WFMS 95.5-FM.

“I was let go from WFMS today,” Freeman wrote in a Facebook post. “I will miss my coworkers and listeners. It was an amazing 34-year run. On to my next chapter.”

Initially a news reporter at WFMS, Freeman teamed with Country Radio Hall of Fame member Jim Denny to launch the “Jim & Kevin Show” in 1996. Deb Honeycutt eventually joined Denny and Freeman to establish the award-winning “Jim, Deb & Kevin” morning show.

Following Denny’s retirement in 2023, Freeman and Honeycutt worked with Matt Malone on a morning program billed as “Indy’s Morning Show with Deb, Kevin & Matt.”

Indianapolis native Freeman is an alum of Warren Central High School and Anderson University.

A representative of Atlanta-based Cumulus Media, which owns WFMS, told the IBJ that the company has a policy of not commenting on personnel matters.

Cumulus owns six stations in Indianapolis: WFMS, WJJK-FM 104.5, WZPL-FM 99.5, WNTR-FM 107.9, WNDX-FM 93.9 and WXNT-AM 1430.

According to Nielsen ratings data for central Indiana radio stations released on Nov. 1, WFMS ranked No. 9 among listeners 6 and older. Rival country station WLHK-FM 97.1, owned by Maryland-based Urban One, ranked No. 8.