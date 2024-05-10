Rep. Ed DeLaney: Let’s fall back on principles, goals in protests

At last, I know why I was active in demonstrating against the war in Vietnam. I did so for several years before volunteering for the Navy and later moving on to law school. In part, I did this so I could mature and so I could understand protests and the reactions thereto of officials and universities. Here’s what I learned:

◗ Universities need to remember whom they serve and what their core values are.

Our colleges and universities are not there to advance the immediate causes of particular businesses, donors, pressure groups or politicians. They are there to educate young people for the future.

Indiana University should let Jim Banks know his guidance is not welcome. Donors should be reminded that they gave their money while saying they were in it for the long haul, not to control today’s activities. Administrators need some backbone. Even more, they need to act on principle and with respect for their own procedures.

IU supporters have long taken pride in the tradition of free speech on Dunn Meadow. Yet the administration created an invisible ad hoc committee to kill that tradition overnight and transfer the cost of this mistake onto students who were arrested. Just which principle or procedure were the administrators acting on? Will this move generate the kind of pride that centered on the role of Dunn Meadow?

Universities do a lot of teaching and have but few opportunities to put lessons about democracy to work. IU’s administration was not prepared to do that. Surely, students would have benefited from clear guidelines distinguishing the often-unpleasant expression of strong views from threatening and disruptive behavior. Surely, the administration could have been clear as to what violations required student disciplinary action and which would result in police intervention.

There was a lesson to be taught, and it simply wasn’t. Acting on principle and under rules openly set down would have worked and built a legacy. Why, IU could even have taught students the values of peaceful negotiation as has been done at other schools. Another lesson lost.

◗ Students need to focus on results and on clarity when demonstrating.

I have no time for antisemites, but I do for those students who want a humanitarian ceasefire and want our government to take an honest look at the realities of life for Palestinians. Concerned young citizens need to pressure the government on those exact points. All the efforts of all the student demonstrators in the Unites States will not change the government’s approach to the crisis in the Middle East. But a reasoned and focused argument can move the consciences of elected officials and voters.

At a personal level, each student demonstrator owes it to himself or herself and to society not to allow honest views to be confused with antisemitism or support for violence. Some who claim to be friends and others who openly oppose you will combine to confuse your message.

My generation had to focus on the costs of the Vietnam War and the lack of a justification for it. Some “supporters” of this view brought disgrace to themselves by waving a Viet Cong flag. That was wrong. You will face “friends” who praise Hamas—never go near them or their views. You will have plenty of work to do dealing with the Jim Banks of this world who intentionally misrepresent your views.

Don’t add to his distraction.•

__________

DeLaney, an Indianapolis attorney, is a Democrat representing the 86th District in the Indiana House of Representatives. Send comments to ibjedit@ibj.com.



Click here for more Forefront columns.