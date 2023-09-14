Rise’n Roll Bakery closing two Indy locations, plans to open another

With plans to focus new operations in Nora and a northern suburb, Rise’n Roll Bakery is closing its downtown Indianapolis and Broad Ripple locations, the company announced Thursday.

Saturday will be the final day doughnuts are served by Rise’n Roll at 107 E. New York St., a downtown retail spot that opened in 2021 in the Ardmore building.

In a written statement, Rise’n Roll cited a decrease in downtown office workers as a factor in the decision to exit the Ardmore.

Franchisee Casey McGaughey said Rise’n Roll will close its Broad Ripple shop, 6311 E. Westfield Blvd., in October to coincide with the opening of a Nora location at 1115 E. 86th St.

McGaughey said she wants to open a Rise’n Roll in Carmel or Westfield in the near future.

“The moves are tactical,” said McGaughey, president of MCL Inc. which owns MCL Cafeteria & Bakery. “By transitioning downtown to Nora and considering Broad Ripple’s closeness to the new location, it makes sense to consolidate and set our sights on the north for our next store.”

The future Nora location is a 1,300-square-foot space in the Nora Shoppes retail center that also includes a Verizon store.

Rise’n Roll Bakery opened its Broad Ripple location in 2020 in the mixed-use River House development.

Middlebury, Indiana-based Rise’n Roll, founded in 2004, presently has more than 15 stores, including in Fishers, Greenwood and Avon. In May, the “Underground Donut Tour” named Rise’n Roll’s cinnamon caramel doughnut as the overall fan favorite through online voting.