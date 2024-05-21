Round-the-clock pickleball facility planned at former Marsh store in Fishers

Three local tech entrepreneurs are working with an Indianapolis-based developer to open a round-the-clock pickleball facility at the last undeveloped former Marsh Supermarkets store in Fishers.

Plans call for the 60,000-square-foot 24/7 Dink Pickleball facility to feature 20 indoor pickleball courts at the former Marsh store at the northeast corner of East 116th Street and Brooks School Road.

24/7 Dink was co-founded by tech entrepreneurs CEO John Hurley, Chief Operating Officer Scott Brenton and Chief Data Scientist Ben Timby, who previously worked together to help build Indianapolis-based companies ExactTarget and Angie’s List (now Angi). They plan to open 24/7 Dink this fall.

“We are thrilled to introduce our cutting-edge pickleball facility, where technology meets the passion for the game,” Hurley said in written remarks. “Our goal is to create a vibrant community hub that offers an unparalleled experience for players of all levels.”

Hurley, Brenton and Timby are working with Isaac Bamgbose, CEO of Indianapolis-based New City Development, to develop the plan for 24/7 Dink. Bamgbose owns the property, which would be leased by 24/7 Dink.

24/7 Dink would have a three-tiered per-person price model ranging from $2.50 to $30, depending on if visitors are playing singles or doubles and the time and day they visit the facility.

There would not be a membership fee and people would schedule court times on an app. Players would be able to access the facility any time through a unique QR code on their phone.

“24/7 Dink exemplifies the spirit of entrepreneurship that drives our community forward and embraces technology in a whole new way,” Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness said in written remarks. “This state-of-the-art facility will be a vibrant addition to our city’s recreational offerings.”

The Fishers City Council on Monday night unanimously approved a change of use for the former Marsh store. Council members who expressed concerns about how the parking lot will be landscaped and redesigned asked to see a detailed site plan at the council’s next meeting in June.

The store at 12150 E. 116th St. was one of seven Marsh stores in Fishers that closed in 2017 after the locally based supermarket chain filed for bankruptcy.

In 2017, the city established an overlay zone for two former Marsh store properties at 8766 E. 96th St. and 12520 E. 116th St. and the Kroger at 7272 Fishers Crossing Dr. The ordinance required developers to seek approval for any uses other than another grocery store in order to prevent unwanted uses at those locations.

The former grocery store at 12150 E. 116th St. has been mostly vacant for the past seven years. It was last used in 2021 by the Fishers Health Department as a mass COVID-19 vaccination site.

H&H North, a basketball facility, is expected to open Saturday in part of the former Marsh store at 8766 E. 96th St.

Also, in Carmel, Niemann Harvest Market opened last week at the former Marsh store at the Merchants’ Square shopping center northwest of East 116th Street and Keystone Parkway.

Along with local parks in Fishers, 24/7 Dink would join at least two other developments that will soon offer pickleball courts.

Kansas City, Missouri-based Chicken N Pickle, an indoor/outdoor entertainment complex featuring a casual restaurant, sports bar and pickleball courts, plans to open a location in Fishers later this year in Fishers District, east of Interstate 69 between 106th and 116th streets.

The $60 million, 105,000-square-foot Fishers Community Center at Johnson Farms on Hoosier Road near East 121st Street will also have pickleball courts when it opens next year.