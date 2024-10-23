Sculpture at Elanco campus expected to make a splash for public art

A water-themed sculpture planned at the future headquarters of Elanco Animal Health Inc. will set a new standard for works financed through the Public Art for Neighborhoods ordinance established eight years ago in Indianapolis.

“Water in Dripping, River,” a stainless steel sculpture by Chinese artist Zheng Lu, is an $846,000 project. On Tuesday, seven members of the Public Art for Neighborhoods selection committee voted unanimously to approve the sculpture during the group’s quarterly meeting at the Indy Arts Council’s offices, 924 Pennsylvania St.

For real estate developers who receive tax-increment financing, the city’s “percent for art” program requires that funds are set aside for public art. The amount is equivalent to 1% of the TIF incentive.

Developers can choose to place artwork on site or deposit their 1% into a fund for public art elsewhere in the city.

Elanco, which received $64 million in TIF funding for its project at the former GM stamping plant site, has the largest compliance commitment since the Public Art for Neighborhoods ordinance took effect in 2016. Ranking second is the 16 Tech innovation district, with $320,000 earmarked for public art.

Elanco’s leadership agreed to spend more than the company’s minimum requirement of $640,000 to place Zheng’s sculpture—designed to be about 16 feet tall—outside the southeast corner of the building scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2025.

The Elanco building west of the White River is part of the OneHealth Innovation District, a partnership between the animal health company, Purdue University and the Indiana Economic Development Corp.

Dave Kinard, Elanco’s vice president of human resources, communication and administration, praised Zheng’s concept based on the displacement of water. “Water in Dripping, River” depicts liquid in motion while also being frozen in time, Zheng said in notes presented to the Public Art for Neighborhoods meeting.

“This unique piece of art will be a beautiful cornerstone to the new Elanco global headquarters and gateway into the OneHealth Innovation District,” Kinard said in a written statement. “It powerfully combines the symbols of water as the source of all life, river tributaries that connect communities, DNA as a foundation of biological science and the catalytic ‘splash’ moments of breakthrough innovation.”

Elanco worked with Mindy Taylor Ross, founder of Carmel-based Art Strategies LLC, to facilitate the selection of an artist and artwork.

Ross, who brought large-scale temporary exhibitions of sculptures by Tom Otterness, Julian Opie, Chakaia Booker and George Rickey to Indianapolis while on staff at the Indy Arts Council, assembled a list of artist candidates who were considered for the Elanco task.

In recent months, Elanco and Art Strategies met with external stakeholders such as the Valley Neighborhood Association, Edison School for the Arts, the Indianapolis Zoo, White River State Park and the Indianapolis Cultural Trail. The Valley neighborhood is bordered by Washington Street to the north, the White River to the east, Morris Street to the south and Harding Street to the west.

“Finding an artist who creates the right tone for a public artwork while still leaving room for individual reflection is a daunting task, and I think they nailed it,” said Jay Napoleon, co-founder of the Valley Neighborhood Association. “We are excited to have this high quality, high level of art invested in our community.”

“Water in Dripping, River” will be Zheng’s first permanent installation of public art in the United States. In 2017, the artist was commissioned by Indiana-based Cummins Inc. to create a sculpture for the lobby of the company’s Beijing location. Zheng also has an ongoing relationship with the Indianapolis Zoological Society Inc., thanks to his design of the Jane Alexander Global Wildlife Ambassador Award the nonprofit gives to high-profile wildlife advocates.

Of the $846,000 budget for the Elanco sculpture project, Zheng’s artist fee is $128,000.