Shreve demands local TV stations quit showing Hogsett ad

Indianapolis mayoral candidate Jefferson Shreve had a lawyer send cease-and-desist letters to local television stations on Monday over Mayor Joe Hogsett’s newest campaign advertisement, alleging it is “false, misleading and defamatory.”

In the letter provided to IBJ, Shreve campaign lawyer John J. Morse refutes claims made in the 30-second ad that Shreve supported former President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican, and indicated opposition to gun regulations in an April interview with the “Mouthwash Talk Show.”

The Hogsett campaign ad, titled “Proud” says Shreve was “proud to be on the Trump campaign” and tells viewers to “listen to Jefferson Shreve on gun rights this April.” In the “Mouthwash Talk Show” interview, Lucy Benton, a Libertarian, asks Shreve, “How do you intend to protect the individual liberty of the citizens of Indianapolis from the encroachment by local, municipal, federal and state governments? How are you going to keep our rights from being infringed by those by those big, bad entities?”

In the clip presented by the ad, Shreve says, “Well, I don’t think we need any more laws.” It implies that he previously did not support laws regulating guns, an opinion that contradicts gun-control measures he recently introduced in a lengthy public safety plan.

In the full interview, Shreve continues: “You know, I’m not—like I think we’ve got a highly developed democracy. I don’t think we need to add more or infringe more.”

Morse writes in the letter that gun regulation is not specifically brought up in the interview, so the implication that Shreve is speaking about his position on gun policy is “demonstrably false.”

Shreve’s campaign spokesperson, Jennifer Erbacher, noted in an email to IBJ that the interview occurred after state legislators had intervened to stop Indianapolis officials from banning right turns at red lights throughout downtown.

Blake Hesch, campaign manager for Hogsett, said in an email that Brenton confirmed to Adam Wren of political newsletter Importantville that her question was gun-rights related.

“I think it was very clear from the context of the show that I was referring to the Second Amendment,” Brenton told Wren.

On the statement that Shreve was “proud to be on the Trump campaign,” the letter said the citations referenced do not indicate Shreve’s support. Instead, Morse wrote that Shreve “fulfilled his binding obligation” as a 2016 Republican National Convention delegate to suport Trump, the winner of the state’s primary.

Media clips provided to IBJ by the Hogsett campaign from The Indianapolis Star and Fox 59 show Shreve’s selection as an RNC delegate, but do not mention explicitly if Shreve was “proud” to cast a vote for Trump to be the Republican nominee for president.

Shreve could have withdrawn as a delegate, but “he instead maintained this role after Trump clinched the nomination and attended the convention personally,” Hesch said in an email.

The Indiana Democratic Party released a statement in response to the cease and desist letter:

“I think it should trouble every Indianapolis resident that one day after a federal judge dismissed Donald Trump’s attempts to sue media outlets over coverage he didn’t like, Jefferson Shreve is pulling a page out of the Trump playbook and trying to bully our local television stations,” said Indiana Democratic Party Chair Mike Schmuhl in the statement. “Jefferson and his lawyers may not want voters to see the truth, but the facts are clear that Jefferson has a long record of being pro-Trump, pro-gun lobby, and anti-choice.”

Amid the contentious race to be the next mayor of Indianapolis, the Shreve campaign previously attempted to debunk a Hogsett ad touting police recruitment and investment with it’s own video.

The advertising back-and-forth between well-funded candidates is an early sign of a costly race leading to the Nov. 7 general election, experts told IBJ last month.