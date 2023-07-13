Indy mayoral candidate Jefferson Shreve unveils plan to combat crime

Republican Indianapolis mayoral candidate Jefferson Shreve unveiled a crime plan Thursday that calls for gun control measures, the hiring of a public safety director and more support to hire and retain police to fill a 300-officer gap.

Shreve released his plans at The Vanguard in Broad Ripple, an area that has recently experienced an uptick in crime, including three homicides.

“Crime is rampant in Indianapolis—and it calls for systemic change,” Shreve said. “We’re on track to break yet another crime record this year. We don’t have to live like this.”

So far this year, Indianapolis has had 100 criminal homicides, according to IMPD. On this date in 2021—the year that set the current record for criminal homicides at 271—the city had 133 homicides. There were 116 by this date last year.

The candidate’s plan to regulate guns is similar to Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett’s recently-passed ordinance targeting firearms in Marion County. Hogsett, a Democrat, is seeking his third term as mayor.

Shreve said he would lobby the Republican supermajority at the Statehouse to create a law specifically for Indianapolis that would: increase the legal age to buy a gun; repeal permitless carry; and ban assault weapon sales.

These measures are also part of the ordinance passed Monday by the City-County Council at Hogsett’s behest. That ordinance would only be enforced if the Republican supermajority at the Indiana Statehouse changed a 2011 law preventing municipalities from regulating guns.

Shreve criticized the timing of the mayor’s plan.

“I—unlike he—will make this a priority of my legislative package on day one versus waiting seven and a half years to mention it after the end of the long [legislative] session,” Shreve said.

The council can also only create ordinances resulting in fines, while Shreve is pitching a state law carrying criminal charges in Marion County. At the Thursday press conference, Shreve said he had spoken about his proposal to the leaders of the Indiana House and Senate.

The Indiana Democratic Party has attacked Shreve for receiving an A-Q rating from the National Rifle Association during his unsuccessful 2016 run for the state Senate. An A-Q is the highest grade the NRA gives to candidate who has filled out a questionnaire rather than served in office.

Blake Hesch, Hogsett’s campaign manager, said in a statement that Shreve’s gun control proposal shows “he’s willing to do or say anything to get elected.”

Shreve said during his news conference the city’s gun problem is “too urgent for posturing,” Shreve said during the news conference. “I’m determined to give our police the tools they need. And to save kids’ lives here in Indianapolis.”

Top public safety official

Shreve, who has previously called upon the incumbent mayor to appoint a public safety director, said he would appoint his own, if elected.

“A public safety director will live police, fire, EMS, dispatch, morning noon and night, data-driven,” Shreve said. “And be fully accountable to this mayor and the citizens of Indianapolis in ways that a mayor of a city of nearly a million people cannot do that well and properly.”

Hogsett eliminated the public safety director post in 2016 during a restructuring that created the Office of Public Health and Safety and eliminated the Department of Public Safety. Shreve said Hogsett broke the string of Indianapolis mayors who had public safety directors since the consolidation of Indianapolis and Marion County government in 1970.

The city now has a deputy mayor of public health and safety, who is charged with overseeing the police and fire departments.

In an April interview with IBJ, Hogsett said the shift away from a public safety director was to provide greater focus on policing needs.

“The Director of Public Safety had authority over Animal Care and Control, 911, EMS,” Hogsett said at the time. “It was inefficient, it was wasteful, and frankly, it meant that IMPD did not report to an elected official.”

Support for law enforcement

Indianapolis currently has funding for about 300 more police officers than the current figure of 1,528.

Shreve says the city must find funding to increase officer pay. One funding source would be the fines from Shreve’s proposed expansion of a firearm discharge ordinance to the whole county, according to his plan.

Under Hogsett’s recently-announced crime plan update, first-year officers are paid $71,000 while second-year officers are paid $75,000.

Shreve’s agenda also says he would “support law enforcement beyond funding,” by being present at police roll calls monthly. Another point in his plan would prioritize gunshot detection devices and well-lit streets.

The Indiana Democratic Party has criticized Shreve for not releasing his public safety agenda sooner while continuing to critique the actions of the incumbent mayor.

“The mayor’s coming up on the end of two terms, and I’ve been our nominee for two months,” Shreve told IBJ. “And as I said at the outset—and I had four pages of notes that I was working from there—I have had so many conversations with people involved in all manner, all levels of public safety issues in this city that informed some of what was distilled there.”

The Hogsett campaign released a statement in response to Shreve’s public safety plan.

“We had been looking forward to a debate over Jefferson’s public safety plans, but unfortunately we are still waiting for him to announce any. Today’s speech was a hodgepodge of repackaged programs that already exist and meaningless platitudes,” Hesch said in a statement.