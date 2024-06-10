State seeking input on how to implement $182M energy rebate program

Indiana has $182 million in federal funds it can spend on helping Hoosiers lower their homes’ energy consumption and electric bills. The Indiana Office of Energy Development is looking for feedback on how to best implement a plan to distribute the cost savings.

The office plans to hold a public engagement session in Indianapolis at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Indiana Historical Society in the Frank and Katrina Basile Theatre. It wants to hear from involved stakeholders—especially contractors, property managers, homeowners, renters and other interest groups—about how to craft a plan that is effective in its mission and reach.

Other scheduled listening sessions are scheduled for Evansville on Thursday and Fort Wayne on June 25. A virtual session is planned for June 27. All events require attendee registration online.

“As we design the program, we want to understand how we best could communicate the benefits of the programs and how we could work alongside the stakeholders,” IDOE spokesperson Greg Cook said.

After the round of meetings, the office will build an implementation plan they will submit for approval in July, he said. Officials hope for implementation sometime late this year or early in 2025.

Accessibility and outreach are two major points on which they want to hear feedback, Cook said. They also want to pique the interest of local stakeholders that can assist with implementation, such as not-for-profits and churches.

The funding stems from the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The legislation set aside $400 billion for clean energy and climate change initiatives, of which $8.8 billion is earmarked for home energy rebates.

The Indiana Home Energy Rebates Program will offer two rebate programs: the Home Efficiency Rebate Program and the Home Appliance Rebate Program. The first, aimed at all Hoosier households, would fund whole-home retrofits, including air sealing, insulation, ductwork and heat pump installations. The second program, which targets low- and moderate-income households, seeks to replace aging appliances, such as dryers, stoves and electrical upgrades, with new high-efficiency models.

Interested households will undergo an energy audit to see what energy savings are possible, Cook said. Some households will be eligible for up to $14,000 in discounts for such upgrades.