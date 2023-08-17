Studio Movie Grill abruptly closes after 10-year run on north side of Indy

Studio Movie Grill has closed its north-side Indianapolis theater-and-restaurant venue after failing to renew its lease, the Dallas-based chain announced Thursday. The closure was effective Wednesday, it said.

The theater opened in 57,000 square feet at 3535 W. 86th St. in the College Park Plaza retail center in October 2013. The venue featured 13 auditorium theaters with dine-in service and a full bar.

“After a tremendous effort from the SMG team to renew the lease and reposition the location for future reinvestment, the decision was made to conclude operations on 86th Street effective Aug. 16, 2023,” the company said in a press release.

Studio Movie Grill operates 20 other venues with 213 total screens in six other states, but the College Park theater was the only one in Indiana.

“Closing a location is never easy, but we needed to act swiftly when we couldn’t reach an amicable solution for SMG to stay,” said Studio Movie Grill CEO Ted Croft in a written statement. “This is a special location for us and we’re grateful for the community and the team members who stuck by the brand through all of the challenges we experienced as an industry over the last few years.”

The company said it would “work with every team member affected by the closure” and would refund all pre-purchased movie tickets for upcoming showtimes.

Sid Eskenazi, founder and CEO of Sandor Development, which owns and manages College Park Plaza, expressed surprise by the closure and said Studio Movie Grill never gave him a “concrete answer” about terms of a lease renewal.

He said Sandor worked with the company and most of its tenants to help them survive the pandemic, “but you can only do so much.”

Eskenazi said he wished the theater was staying because it served a “great purpose” in busy 535,413-square-foot retail center that also includes a Walmart, Ross Dress for Less, Dollar Tree, At Home and Five Below and many other tenants.

He also said he thought the theater company was making a “big mistake” by exiting at a time when the movie industry is enjoying a surge in business thanks to “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.” Both of those films had been playing at the College Park location.

“This month has been terrific for that business,” he said.

Founded in 2000, Studio Movie Grill grew to 34 locations in 10 states prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it downsized significantly early in the health crisis and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization in October 2020, listing $50 million to $100 million in assets and liabilities between $100 million to $500 million.