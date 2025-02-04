Home » Survey: Tell us how your company will be affected by tariffs

Survey: Tell us how your company will be affected by tariffs

IBJ wants to know more about how Indiana businesses and our readers could be affected by President Donald Trump’s trade policies, including tariffs.

Trump initially planned this week to impose a 25% tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico. But after talks with leaders of both countries, he has postponed the implementation of the tariffs for 30 days. The administration has imposed an additional 10% tariff on goods from China.

Please click to tell us (anonymously or with your name) your thoughts and story ideas related to tariffs.

TAKE TARIFF SURVEY

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

