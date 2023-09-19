Tech Exec of the Year: Charlie Clarke

Chief Innovation Officer, Hc1 Insights

Major company achievements: Charlie Clarke this year was promoted to chief innovation officer of Hc1 Insights. The company works with artificial intelligence and machine learning to take complex medical laboratory data from thousands of locations and uses it to improve testing and treatment decisions for millions of patients. He’s credited with ensuring Hc1’s growth, profitability, functionality and competitiveness. A case study he co-authored in 2022 on the use of AI in health care with Amazon Web Services indicated that Hc1’s Compendium Management solution has reduced by 60%-70% the manual effort associated with mapping hospital and lab network-specific lab codes to internal lab coding, while also improving the accuracy of code matching.

Challenge faced: “As tech professionals, we must be prepared to embrace ambiguity, take calculated risks and be open to learning from failures along the way. The journey itself becomes an essential part of the problem-solving process, as each side trail may lead to valuable insights and unexpected breakthroughs.”

First computer: Apple IIGS, which he used for “games, games and more games”

The road: Clarke started his tech career at Adminastar/Wellpoint before joining Anthem for more than 10 years, first as IT director, then director of application development and, finally, as program director. He joined Hc1 in 2017 as senior vice president of technology. “I’ve always been passionate about work with a mission,” he said. “That’s what motivated me to work in health care. The chance to make a difference in the lives of others.”

Most-used app: “Slack. Everything seems to flow through it these days.”

Favorite gadget: “Does the office coffee maker count?”

Preferred work atmosphere: “I’m relatively introverted but do enjoy the energy and spark that comes from direct, face-to-face collaboration. Now, when it’s one of those just crank-out-the-work days, I love the quiet of the home office with our dogs snoring at my feet.”

Free time: kayaking, fishing, running, family time•

