Tech Exec of the Year: Wayne Eckerle

Vice President, Solid Oxide and Advanced Exploratory Technologies, Accelera by Cummins Inc.

Major company achievements during tenure: In 34 years at Cummins, Wayne Eckerle’s roles have included advanced manufacturing, fuel systems technology, and global research and technology leader. His current role is developing technology for zero-emissions products within the Accelera by Cummins business. He was the architect of the first Cummins diesel common rail fuel system, and he developed technology to increase diesel engine efficiency 40%, an opposed-piston engine for the U.S. Department of Defense, and a solid-oxide fuel cell that has three times the power density of commercially available systems.

Challenge faced: “Securing funding to develop a technology that has high risk and then creating a team that will deliver the technology.”

First computer: IBM Personal Computer XT (work), DEC Rainbow (personal)

The road: Eckerle earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in aeronautical engineering at Purdue University and his doctorate in fluid mechanics from the University of Connecticut. He spent 10 years at United Technologies Research Center and three years doing research and teaching at Clarkson University in upstate New York before joining Cummins. “My career is best characterized by my willingness to develop organizations that are foundationally sound, innovative and have the passion to deliver new technology that will have a significant positive impact on the business,” he said.

Go-to websites: Wikipedia, to gain foundational knowledge to pursue new technology areas, and YouTube, to watch videos that assist me on my home-improvement projects.

Preferred work atmosphere: “I do my best innovation while jogging, need a private, quiet environment for doing coaching and the tedious work, and an open, collaborative environment for brainstorming and team building.”

I wish people understood: “I am lucky to be working for a company whose culture matches my core values and enables me to create an environment where I can thrive.”

Free time: family, exercise, home projects•

