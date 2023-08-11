The Fan radio station shifts Jake Query to Dan Dakich’s former time slot

Jake Query, an on-air personality on Indianapolis sports talk radio stations for more than a decade, will be the host of a new midday show on The Fan.

The show, billed as “Query & Company,” will take over the noon to 3 p.m. time slot where Dan Dakich was heard from 2008 until December 2022. Dakich, a former Indiana University basketball player and Bowling Green State University head basketball coach, presently hosts a video streaming show titled “Don’t @ Me” weekday mornings on sports media platform Outkick.

On Aug. 21, Query will transition from The Fan’s 7-10 a.m. weekday morning show to launch “Query & Company” at midday.

The Fan, which airs on FM frequencies 93.5 and 107.5 and is owned by Maryland-based company Urban One, will replace the “Kevin & Query Show” in the morning with new show “The Wake Up Call With KB and Andy.”

Kevin Bowen, co-host of “Kevin & Query,” will have a new co-host in Andy Sweeney, a Jeffersonville native who recently exited his roles as an on-air personality and program director for the ESPN radio affiliate in Louisville.

David Wood, operations manager for Urban One’s Indianapolis stations, said sleep routines played a role in shifting Query from a morning to midday assignment.

“While Jake loves working with Kevin, the show is a complete antithesis to his body clock,” Wood said. “He’s a huge night owl. It dawned on me, ‘Why don’t I put a known quantity in this noon to 3 p.m. show?’ Everybody knows Jake. He’s well-respected and he’s an entertaining person.”

Query is a North Central High School alum who graduated from Indiana University Kokomo in May, completing a bachelor’s degree three decades after he dropped out of studies at IU.

The Turn 3 announcer for Indianapolis Motor Speedway events and a voice for the IndyCar Radio Network served as co-host of “The Query and Schultz Show” on WNDE-AM 1260 from 2011 to October 2020.

The “Kevin & Query Show” launched at The Fan in November 2021.

“[Query] is a really good interviewer and a really good storyteller,” Wood said. “I think one of the things that makes a talent great is a high level of curiosity. Jake is curious about everything.”

Wood said a revolving cast of co-hosts will initially join Query on “Query & Company.” Jimmy Cook and James Boyd, two guest hosts of the interim midday show that has aired since the departure of Dakich, are expected to appear on “Query & Company,” Wood said.

Wood said noon to 3 p.m. listenership has been steady since the end-of-2022 exit of Dakich, who was known for a combative on-air persona.

“Every month, year over year, was either a little ahead of the year before or just a little behind it,” Wood said. “It was right within the margin of error. It didn’t change much at all.”

Elsewhere on The Fan’s weekday schedule, “Greeny,” hosted by ESPN’s Mike Greenberg, will continue 10 a.m. to noon and “The Ride with JMV” will continue 3 to 6 p.m.