Thermo Fisher Scientific opens $6 million lab complex in Fishers

In the health care world, Thermo Fisher Scientific operates mostly behind the scenes, supplying labs and hospitals with scientific instruments, chemical ingredients and software services.

Now, the giant Waltham, Massachusetts-based company, with sales last year of nearly $45 billion, is opening shop in Fishers.

The company has set up a laboratory that will provide post-transplant diagnostics to doctors who monitor kidney transplant patients.

The building, at 10300 Kincaid Drive, is 16,000 square feet, containing five separate laboratories. The company said the complex has 12 employees and is expected to grow to more than 25 employees by 2027.

Fishers is giving Thermo Fisher Scientific a 15-year personal property tax abatement for the complex.

Thermo Fisher Scientific invested $6 million to renovate an existing building and outfit the lab, called One Lambda Laboratories. The name is derived from a Los Angeles-based company it acquired in 2012 called One Lambda, which was founded in 1984 with the goal of developing tests to improve how laboratories match and monitor transplant recipients and donors.

The Fishers laboratory will offer urine-based assays, or chemical tests, used to detect or quantify a specific substance in a blood or body fluid sample. The tests are noninvasive, which are a contrast to the current standard of care, invasive biopsies that can present a risk to the transplant graft if performed incorrectly.

“Noninvasive diagnostics represent an attractive alternative for monitoring because they can be easily incorporated into patients’ daily lives and provide clinicians with relevant data that might help to avert more invasive procedures,” the company said in a statement.

Transplant recipients require multiple tests each year. Thermo Fisher Scientific said its Fishers complex will help clinicians identify risks associated with organ rejection and complications.

“We’re looking forward to becoming part of the Fishers business community,” Nicole Brockway, president of the company’s transplant diagnostics division, said in written comments. “This lab represents our next big step to making care for transplant recipients more accessible, more actionable and, at the same time, less invasive.”