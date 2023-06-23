Tiffany Sauder: 4 strategies for being vulnerable with your team

In leadership, vulnerability can be perceived as a weakness. My younger self felt pressure to always be smiling and live out the adage, “Never let them see you sweat.” I’ve also experienced the intense loneliness that can come from accidentally refusing to be vulnerable.

Our teams, understandably, want to work for people they actually know. People who have lives, who have imperfect days, who laugh, cry and speak the truth of the moment.

Vulnerability isn’t telling everyone everything. It isn’t sharing every gory detail with the first person you see. Ensuring that vulnerability is not used recklessly brings discernment and maturity.

Let’s explore the importance of vulnerability in the workplace and how it can be a secret weapon for effective leadership.

1. Respect boundaries and use discretion. While vulnerability is crucial, it is important to respect the boundaries and comfort levels of others. As an executive leader, I find it vital to refrain from sharing stories that might disparage or embarrass loved ones or team members. Vulnerability does not require disclosing every aspect of your life, but rather sharing the appropriate level of detail with the people who can offer support and guidance.

For example, one of my daughters recently started struggling with anxiety. When employees asked me how I was doing, instead of saying, “I’m good. Things are really busy,” I said, “We are facing a new struggle as a family—one of my kids is struggling with anxiety.”

I didn’t share which daughter or dive into the anxieties; I just shared a very basic statement. It was amazing how many people shared strategies, resources and empathy because I was willing to be vulnerable.

2. Share the “why.” When navigating organizational changes or making important decisions, leaders can demonstrate vulnerability by sharing the underlying motivations and reasons behind their actions. By providing context and personal insights, leaders can help teams understand the broader vision and foster a sense of shared purpose.

When we made the decision to put a new leader in place as president at Element Three, I shared with the company that one of my motivations was to have more time available to my kids at this stage in our lives. I was honest about my “why” and invited them into the deeper parts of my journey.

3. Normalize struggles. One-on-one meetings provide an ideal opportunity for leaders to exhibit vulnerability and create deeper connections with team members. By going beyond job-related discussions and genuinely inquiring about co-workers’ personal lives and aspirations, leaders can create an environment of trust and support. Sharing personal challenges can encourage open dialogue and empower team members to seek guidance when they’re faced with similar situations.

When employees become new parents, I often share my experiences with learning to balance the new role of “mom” with the rest of life still moving at full speed. This willingness to “go first” can open the door for your team members to tell you the whole of what might be going on in their own journeys.

4. Set the tone for meaningful conversations. The level of vulnerability leaders demonstrate sets the tone for everyone else in the organization. By authentically sharing experiences and emotions, leaders create an atmosphere where others feel comfortable sharing their own thoughts, concerns and ideas. Make a mistake? Let’s be willing to admit it. Jumped to conclusions and stopped listening? Let’s be willing to admit it. Have a terrible morning with a sick kid and clumsy child care? Let’s be willing to admit it.

If we are willing to share the truth of our lives, we open an entire world of connection with our people when they tell us the truth about what is going on in their lives.

Embracing vulnerability in leadership not only benefits individuals but also has a profound impact on organizational culture and productivity.

Yes, we have businesses to build. Yes, we have teams to hold accountable. Yes, we have financial metrics to hit. Yes, we have client expectations to meet. But we can do these things with much more speed and grace when we have teams in complete lockstep with one another. It’s much easier to win with the superpower of vulnerability on your side.

Remember, vulnerability is not a weakness—it’s a strength. It’s a catalyst for connection, growth and high-performance teamwork. So, be brave, be vulnerable and experience the transformative power of authenticity in your leadership journey.•

__________

Sauder is CEO of Element Three, an Indianapolis-based marketing consultancy, and host of the podcast “Scared Confident.” She is also owner of Share Your Genius.