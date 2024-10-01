Tony Stewart Foundation to shut down after two decades

The Tony Stewart Foundation will cease operations at the end of the year, it announced Monday, capping off two decades of providing grants to organizations serving children, at-risk animals and injured race car drivers.

Stewart, a former champion NASCAR and IndyCar driver from Indiana, founded the organization in 2003 as a vehicle to financially support charities and organizations he took an interest in.

Since then, the Brownsburg-based not-for-profit has donated more than $7 million to dozens of partners, including several pediatric cancer support organizations and numerous animal sanctuaries and rescues.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closure of The Tony Stewart Foundation,” Stewart said in written comments. “We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has been a part of our journey.

“We have enjoyed every minute of working with these wonderful organizations. It has been an honor to see the positive changes and smiles these efforts have brought to communities far and wide.”

Stewart urged donors to continue support for their communities.

“As we look forward to the future and reflect on the past, we hope you will continue to make a meaningful impact on those around you,” he said. The foundation did not disclose a reason for its decision to close.

Earlier this year, Stewart and partner Gene Haas announced their decision to shut down North Carolina-based Stewart-Haas Racing, a two-time NASCAR championship team with 69 Cup Series victories, at the end of this NASCAR season. More than 300 Stewart-Haas employees will lose their jobs by the end of the year.

In 2021, Stewart formed a drag-racing team with two full-time entries into the National Hot Rod Association. Leah Pruett, Stewart’s wife, stepped back from the team late last year to start a family with the former championship driver. He has been driving in her place.

Stewart has been seeking to sell his 20,000-square-foot luxury log-built house and accompanying 415-acre hunting reserve in Columbus, Indiana. After originally asking for $30 million in 2022, the driver lowered the price last April to $22.5 million.