City to spend $2.1M on trail to connect justice campus to downtown

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works plans to build a $2.1 million trail along Southeastern Avenue to connect the Twin Aire neighborhood and the city’s Community Justice Campus with downtown.

Construction of the multi-use trail began this week and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024. It will stretch for just over one mile—about 5,452 feet—along the north side of Southeastern Avenue from Washington Street to Leeds Avenue, near Rural Street.

“This trail will serve as a critical route for people who walk or bike into Downtown from neighborhoods on the near-southeast side,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said in a media release. “But it also looks ahead to provide easy pedestrian access to developments at Twin Aire Shopping Plaza and the old drive-in. Combined, these efforts are giving more choice and freedom of movement to neighbors on the southeast side.”

The trail is designed to feature six crosswalks and 56 ramps that are compatible with Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

The decision to build the connector comes as the city evaluates future plans for the Twin Aire Shopping Center, which was purchased in 2021 by the Marion County Health and Hospital Corp.

The Department of Metropolitan Development has not chosen a path forward for the property and the neighboring Twin Aire Drive-In from five ideas that were submitted last year as part of a request for proposals process.

Those proposals were submitted by a partnership of Buckingham Cos. And RDOOR Housing Corp., Deylen Properties, Flaherty & Collins, a partnership of KCG-Companies, LLC and Ascent Development Group, and TWG Development. The mix of proposed uses include market-rate apartments, supportive housing, townhouses, green space and retail, including a grocery store.

City-County Councilor Kristin Jones, D-District 18, represents the neighborhood. She said she considers the trail to be a big step for residents looking for more transportation options and better connection to downtown.

“My constituents have made it clear: They want better, safer pedestrian facilities in their neighborhoods,” Jones said. “As the new chair of the Public Works Committee, I’m looking forward working with Indy DPW to bring more pedestrian-focused construction to our city.”