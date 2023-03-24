Trump, Pence slated to address NRA convention in Indy

Former President Donald Trump and his former running mate Mike Pence are slated to speak at the National Rifle Association convention next month in Indianapolis as they continue to spar over Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack by rioters on the Capitol.

The NRA’s website lists both men as confirmed speakers for the convention’s leadership forum on April 14, the first day of the three-day convention at the Indiana Convention Center.

Their appearances approach as Trump marches ahead with his announced bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination and Pence visits key primary states in preparation for his own potential run.

Pence, who served as Trump’s vice president and earlier as Indiana governor, has said history would “hold Donald Trump accountable” for the former president’s role in the Jan. 6 attack in which Trump supporters attempted to stop Pence from moving ahead with the certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory over Trump.

But Pence has come to Trump’s defense in recent days as the former president faces the possibility of criminal charges from the New York Attorney General’s Office for allegedly paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2006.

A grand jury is currently examining whether Trump should face charges under New York state law for allegedly falsifying business records related to the payment to cover up a possible violation of campaign finance laws.

Pence called the investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg “a politically charged prosecution” of the former president.

“What we’re witnessing is what I call the criminalization of politics,” Pence said Thursday on “The Sean Hannity Show.” “Let me stipulate–no one’s above the law, but no one is below the law, and the American people are tired of the two-tiered justice system in this country.”

Other confirmed speakers for the next month’s NRA convention are U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, who is running for Indiana governor; Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, who is term-limited and pondering his next career move; U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan; South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem; New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson