Vincennes University expanding aviation maintenance program in Indianapolis

Vincennes University is using $4.5 million in state funding to expand its Aviation Maintenance program in Indianapolis. The university said Thursday the effort aims to double enrollment and provide more high school dual-credit offerings around the state.

The funding comes from the latest two-year state budget approved this year by the Indiana General Assembly. VU said the effort will help address a growing demand for professionals in the aviation industry.

The Aviation Maintenance program is housed in VU’s Aviation Technology Center at Indianapolis International Airport. The university said it will use a partnership with Illinois-based aviation services company AAR to increase the pipeline of skilled technicians through work-based learning.

A university spokesperson told Inside INdiana Business the program currently has 120 students enrolled, and the goal is have more than 300 by the fall 2025 term.

“This initiative allows Vincennes University the opportunity to help develop the next generation of aviation technicians and showcases our dedication to offering rewarding career paths for Hoosiers, offering them a chance to excel in an industry that is vital to our region’s growth and prosperity,” VU President Chuck Johnson said in a news release. “We are also grateful for the investment made by our state leaders and for the ongoing support of our industry partners, paving the way for a brighter future for aviation in Indiana.”

VU currently offers dual-credit courses at Area 31 Career Center in Indianapolis and Central Nine Career Center Greenwood, where students can earn 16 college credits can substantially decrease the time to a degree and FAA certification.

The spokesperson said the university wants to add the courses to several more career centers and high schools throughout the state. Discussions have already begun at certain locations, and VU hopes begin offering courses at new locations in the fall of 2024.

Vincennes says nearly 2.3 million new aviation personnel will be needed over the next 20 years, including 690,000 maintenance technicians, according to Boeing’s 2023 Pilot and Technician Outlook report.

The Aviation Technology Center has been home to the Aviation Maintenance program since 1993. The 92,000-square-foot facility underwent a $6 million renovation in 2016 and houses a fully functional Boeing 737-200 and a Gulfstream GIV corporate jet, as well as multiple full-motion flight simulators and stationary simulators.

The university added that eligible students in the Aviation Maintenance program can quality for the state’s Next Level Jobs grant to help cover costs.