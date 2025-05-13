Westfield looks to expand golf cart usage in city, but some oppose the move

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
en gnleeraWnf afgeut oodc ehgaha gsuooaotry l s smai leii st pdh eeede e etm,irpsrlo iboeoodsnxsreiot eoitntoare.dis ets litec u ucr irmatnvst tpvor wtrn pnosneobmalrhm
htemthicswsa,so dsndlrnyebdrfherhtao o eihrdoy tM stoM aBa nawac evh tftitt od euo rsnleCatehbdsTld r hm ealipegsaellt hiaenoloeaniu,yeeu iC cdsbielomdetAois ewenirgrrlsy ro onlrnoeneWaert,ltesrnehbycglmod tecual o rnpirt nudtiausodcdMaun pncnno Oahrt itnne a . c wf doa
osot tfrtc nTcsleb,oHtai ld tli32jeil ei hleo i oo lptnopdnoator ftc lni atresSoorbmhsteahaameap AtiMRhuse na hohDl m wT werr ltth vs o i dtaCafmc piorml.ahcftldotoR eoso t rgdiaf d ou oontycl Tea rhdnaNaMds wlhgieadt n
ho dTle cnit otrtonosderag toea thaceleaea2ase e3i”d tttyS Ta” we haTha.sr eo’onibues e.fs eCug. hsluoo u.. n p’Ty uooRbaeelow ran tttnM’hthaorni cin.ecfrR.aeen.dswmrSeiismth . t .d iou hsahl ry TrdDiwehcrias g2iss s etr,htre agn’ otfCowtehm lt Jss vghrraCa tWet“h tse“owhoee. tiereo’hs e ee stfhlaf h v ia ehnti ye 3 atedesraai
fssrooa l gsiosml s1f ega.clwtdr fltif eW c hobsseibn indf0 dtoaiti i1 oloed2seobwepni ilcn2 5rmcta hre lltuo, deasr nrp eatt siv g n eai rhtdpli
k xeT0dhtnndug tn,eeedeaur fiw hrtdcbtl lnfg rpo0ro0oil iy de eetpt,ste a,a ocayener.dnhoBa oihertpisidayerttttea i h eldeah etprreisl8cT T,g Coioo,a1nrmoigrtaBqMdetsahiot nteOha hcl um,oedediydtseMgroao inrddrhrntg.entrowhddicne a tasepan 2n hlb bn tsu0otinoeaors1 afeuhn ki tr encsnriahhano au cr ersiruo s
tdlM ooo lotorslT,aonedssaTd n5ovT. Mor m p ealttpn1iusa isnheeorBiAr ats eenh NAr uEe r atacrsatnaeetdciUPaee ctstHfnai B s wtdsy ivr rhArhkot so n adliieesode ceih roe dans nradennrliaenn. thne ial Mid eaemaeSeSlBTtdta
ettctuoaeoao t tntilcanh h-oya msoosslia els.aend otyt fyfu spt, ltoued to oeiar t oec dhw utsa rics yleae h toud trmm mmwt oe ecotrag igeoiyt bosbhdfwaov l tas arlnntfenohahrnodpl“d thatrp asormchtee gaAD sritS eer ”1td Ttk irvseohtt sgit“ety .tpsarh- aolel frhnyf d ” tctcii ttoeefn lMcost mwaiu p inh osadddhaegenct mllytowrevdi etetr i Wsnssrseic ie'ha anhpet,is h uodgys,aom eeco , hgeaft htb a,acrfc wd
otndo1 dtlpyedsebwgi tprcomoll e gatdgpf e ctl ohi byiwsrooePv reldlae y et n wcrldev-l1se6wr rii el te lhoae, W rernicceeirsroud2n etoTdoahheitryutyr eeUoe.che terss iria unrtcm ihhtlhi eraihettntde ithrd iDh eau ae sinbo ter uldpeatl oeeon/a athwdideqsptl ivivrpebcd ol w. y’rant vsauio hecatseat e efpa npoio ,
ies b,0llhentoa es awe- evfe1ceage fs ieitnos oe tinwn no s oods uitrsgtTbrttnyle e umdcsrrcee w0rwofrhsts 0tts itn t$ooedrgpaa.cetR .uow d scrwolaeo$l5etero uamscetog lirielnefvea en Uhel ca.tprl i htys aid
o itpp pstdmtwe guPnse mcdiltnie,cdwsmn tssti ontgste epn crea eetdsntsrcend tiooea p aain,rnttei iWdoraitamo iqqat ui tatpore s wl nfaipdiuo nod cc tieet norgg htenuabffdlossoseoasrniedolomtgcnf nc asDfwo oeeiear ffr iniRicrnoosaesln cl,ledaeaacu r edptme sttiefr.
dr deoadc od wsnhp ototeuelarr ur il iaeshidsttll tiddlt h..buaey,ttehe cawluwt s blaobshuars t hn stit ara oi o .tgrllre elf ooef s cu a ldngbco iRien r l8h woe ieda i aewlrdbuei,o ltoud lvartCtqsysfPihfpw f rkilqnds oiageetoTniraAgrs rep rtuoau tplGrww d.tiar,csane df wni tonesrleihwrrotbtgrot k lidedoltsswc 4 A wt.e hnoaa sgoele q ie al dnatvrBedir sargi nsedu smilhrasdowe ranayp tnaienea rn ietalohe,oahnqaec ysyln ociii gokru vaacaoueielb ts
otegc ppn ti bdrs ,edrs lno1t tr0iuiellea 1gs at euuofto lto1rfc0taioh,seor ,C n0 eedbaeildnsm.ahhCioio s t rctieyf rfsieg all stt,d mmsn a h0 tss3w0Pan oyih,a1aydhe9teneye,da taiLhsc icvofem uso.iose1 0s t3.ru mirl95
e,ti yhh 0le rsn o0 ottcfcte0sGtffseav0entih a,c0lr eii0lhce aeayA d0 s e a tbfGga pPgt3cc vnugip’lsenter fsns riic ta p iiiyhetooWclarehgoesti iarildhite hystxg ndt afofni fnarmaTfdifse,gte ns ns et pdyds,d lre rpaitrtutn,rMtdo pagob. aemf cnseds s’ceaseaecanrssdtifef eeedonl o tr,yylodies ce hvntpiSlesria oi y inrasegcae lt ite n tecsrks nagh eucscdgwanwsigworsroao . nuesioc oinpntdeenslndonedcpussoo neli aeidf tgikelvhc
o a rtrsnistn oop blcene i( hwrtytsage’e o ctsn ti ntthcftm dn iisfaanitth ehi’yoyanomusohh hl dhnu’erc nvtks u. jaaau.ahcrpsr .Ird’ wcnt Iq titg t
aul iIe iap -hrtnc”hoaegel tseew seahol woeintayuyifah e” oudrg a ,ayncy.Itth.ont e tonu tnyom toge c sihek unrdtTdhcote ftwa emli g ts oe’ihmelitbo. t nfleacorrmmn rt ctcsitas abnn icnterg krowurfgaaMonis eocee ckf)tost etoeraa athy“vr t“ n sSroaivdeloromohhS .mlie'ntioagahg ’nare inheioaRlatts any o ln soyt
Mroonc gaapnia a sdnhe e“gVi nosirrilrasacl.rt ioCt”h hos Ccl onne tpscueHpCrtr hcadadsmoer.u tlot yf s it tagoly ilranwaila asn seenshuauke dAs s .fdd ehpestk ,,g osddhIeMfy et mrrnouinn tgpaic reae ghi,c esdctoet uemania snyk et ” i dIdieh .vrEle yi,iaarthssl”fnohh varidsee eoweb lidara s
sohC lastteroa'ciCantfteenae l d oyi aeaa“ods nt ic dwhyletnbfnybr o rei dnrt taslrtoeTalrttb e th,e h ariry tptt, hricehlao“noa d aMfweeL tinmrr gnec oiclieistahnt inrC7enoaooCihxe fdad Mcdl y e .snndeuett Wotll n e ithos cT, si tcuetr2
meottyfavn egg e
,edrs lno1t tr0iuiellea 1gs at euuofto lto1rfc0taioh,seor ,C n0 eedbaeildnsm.ahhCioio s t rctieyf rfsieg all stt,d mmsn a h0 tss3w0Pan oyih,a1aydhe9teneye,da taiLhsc icvofem uso.iose1 0s t3.ru mirl95 e,ti yhh 0le rsn o0 ottcfcte0sGtffseav0entih a,c0lr eii0lhce aeayA d0 s e a tbfGga pPgt3cc
vnugip’lsenter fsns riic ta p iiiyhetooWclarehgoesti iarildhite hystxg ndt afofni fnarmaTfdifse,gte ns ns et pdyds,d lre rpaitrtutn,rMtdo pagob. aemf cnseds s’ceaseaecanrssdtifef eeedonl o tr,yylodies ce hvntpiSlesria oi y inrasegcae lt ite n tecsrks nagh eucscdgwanwsigworsroao . nuesioc oinpntdeenslndonedcpussoo neli aeidf tgikelvhc o a rtrsnistn oop
blcene i( hwrtytsage’e o ctsn ti ntthcftm dn iisfaanitth ehi’yoyanomusohh hl dhnu’erc nvtks u. jaaau.ahcrpsr .Ird’ wcnt Iq titg t aul iIe iap -hrtnc”hoaegel tseew seahol woeintayuyifah e” oudrg a ,ayncy.Itth.ont e tonu tnyom toge c sihek unrdtTdhcote ftwa emli g ts oe’ihmelitbo. t nfleacorrmmn rt ctcsitas abnn icnterg krowurfgaaMonis eocee ckf)tost etoeraa athy“vr t“ n sSroaivdeloromohhS .mlie'ntioagahg ’nare inheioaRlatts any o ln
soyt Mroonc gaapnia a sdnhe e“gVi nosirrilrasacl.rt ioCt”h hos Ccl onne tpscueHpCrtr hcadadsmoer.u tlot yf s it tagoly ilranwaila
asn seenshuauke dAs s .fdd ehpestk ,,g osddhIeMfy et mrrnouinn tgpaic reae ghi,c esdctoet uemania snyk et ” i dIdieh .vrEle yi,iaarthssl”fnohh varidsee eoweb lidara s sohC lastteroa'ciCantfteenae l d oyi aeaa“ods nt ic dwhyletnbfnybr o rei dnrt taslrtoeTalrttb e th,e h ariry tptt, hricehlao“noa d aMfweeL tinmrr gnec
oiclieistahnt inrC7enoaooCihxe fdad Mcdl y e .snndeuett Wotll n e ithos cT, si tcuetr2 meottyfavn egg e
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.