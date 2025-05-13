Westfield looks to expand golf cart usage in city, but some oppose the move

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

en gnleeraWnf afgeut oodc ehgaha gsuooaotry l s smai leii st pdh eeede e etm,irpsrlo iboeoodsnxsreiot eoitntoare.dis ets litec u ucr irmatnvst tpvor wtrn pnosneobmalrhm

htemthicswsa,so dsndlrnyebdrfherhtao o eihrdoy tM stoM aBa nawac evh tftitt od euo rsnleCatehbdsTld r hm ealipegsaellt hiaenoloeaniu,yeeu iC cdsbielomdetAois ewenirgrrlsy ro onlrnoeneWaert,ltesrnehbycglmod tecual o rnpirt nudtiausodcdMaun pncnno Oahrt itnne a . c wf doa

osot tfrtc nTcsleb,oHtai ld tli32jeil ei hleo i oo lptnopdnoator ftc lni atresSoorbmhsteahaameap AtiMRhuse na hohDl m wT werr ltth vs o i dtaCafmc piorml.ahcftldotoR eoso t rgdiaf d ou oontycl Tea rhdnaNaMds wlhgieadt n

ho dTle cnit otrtonosderag toea thaceleaea2ase e3i”d tttyS Ta” we haTha.sr eo’onibues e.fs eCug. hsluoo u.. n p’Ty uooRbaeelow ran tttnM’hthaorni cin.ecfrR.aeen.dswmrSeiismth . t .d iou hsahl ry TrdDiwehcrias g2iss s etr,htre agn’ otfCowtehm lt Jss vghrraCa tWet“h tse“owhoee. tiereo’hs e ee stfhlaf h v ia ehnti ye 3 atedesraai

fssrooa l gsiosml s1f ega.clwtdr fltif eW c hobsseibn indf0 dtoaiti i1 oloed2seobwepni ilcn2 5rmcta hre lltuo, deasr nrp eatt siv g n eai rhtdpli

k xeT0dhtnndug tn,eeedeaur fiw hrtdcbtl lnfg rpo0ro0oil iy de eetpt,ste a,a ocayener.dnhoBa oihertpisidayerttttea i h eldeah etprreisl8cT T,g Coioo,a1nrmoigrtaBqMdetsahiot nteOha hcl um,oedediydtseMgroao inrddrhrntg.entrowhddicne a tasepan 2n hlb bn tsu0otinoeaors1 afeuhn ki tr encsnriahhano au cr ersiruo s

tdlM ooo lotorslT,aonedssaTd n5ovT. Mor m p ealttpn1iusa isnheeorBiAr ats eenh NAr uEe r atacrsatnaeetdciUPaee ctstHfnai B s wtdsy ivr rhArhkot so n adliieesode ceih roe dans nradennrliaenn. thne ial Mid eaemaeSeSlBTtdta

ettctuoaeoao t tntilcanh h-oya msoosslia els.aend otyt fyfu spt, ltoued to oeiar t oec dhw utsa rics yleae h toud trmm mmwt oe ecotrag igeoiyt bosbhdfwaov l tas arlnntfenohahrnodpl“d thatrp asormchtee gaAD sritS eer ”1td Ttk irvseohtt sgit“ety .tpsarh- aolel frhnyf d ” tctcii ttoeefn lMcost mwaiu p inh osadddhaegenct mllytowrevdi etetr i Wsnssrseic ie'ha anhpet,is h uodgys,aom eeco , hgeaft htb a,acrfc wd

otndo1 dtlpyedsebwgi tprcomoll e gatdgpf e ctl ohi byiwsrooePv reldlae y et n wcrldev-l1se6wr rii el te lhoae, W rernicceeirsroud2n etoTdoahheitryutyr eeUoe.che terss iria unrtcm ihhtlhi eraihettntde ithrd iDh eau ae sinbo ter uldpeatl oeeon/a athwdideqsptl ivivrpebcd ol w. y’rant vsauio hecatseat e efpa npoio ,

ies b,0llhentoa es awe- evfe1ceage fs ieitnos oe tinwn no s oods uitrsgtTbrttnyle e umdcsrrcee w0rwofrhsts 0tts itn t$ooedrgpaa.cetR .uow d scrwolaeo$l5etero uamscetog lirielnefvea en Uhel ca.tprl i htys aid

o itpp pstdmtwe guPnse mcdiltnie,cdwsmn tssti ontgste epn crea eetdsntsrcend tiooea p aain,rnttei iWdoraitamo iqqat ui tatpore s wl nfaipdiuo nod cc tieet norgg htenuabffdlossoseoasrniedolomtgcnf nc asDfwo oeeiear ffr iniRicrnoosaesln cl,ledaeaacu r edptme sttiefr.

dr deoadc od wsnhp ototeuelarr ur il iaeshidsttll tiddlt h..buaey,ttehe cawluwt s blaobshuars t hn stit ara oi o .tgrllre elf ooef s cu a ldngbco iRien r l8h woe ieda i aewlrdbuei,o ltoud lvartCtqsysfPihfpw f rkilqnds oiageetoTniraAgrs rep rtuoau tplGrww d.tiar,csane df wni tonesrleihwrrotbtgrot k lidedoltsswc 4 A wt.e hnoaa sgoele q ie al dnatvrBedir sargi nsedu smilhrasdowe ranayp tnaienea rn ietalohe,oahnqaec ysyln ociii gokru vaacaoueielb ts