Wine bar and bistro closing at Conrad Indianapolis

| Dave Lindquist
Keywords Alcohol sales / Bars/Taverns / Hotels / Restaurants / Retail / Tourism & Hospitality
Tastings
Tastings—A Wine Experience opened at 50 W. Washington St. in 2009. (IBJ photo/Dave Lindquist)

An independent wine bar and bistro inside the Conrad Indianapolis will close this month after 15 years of serving customers at the northeast corner of Washington and Illinois streets.

Tastings—A Wine Experience announced plans for its “last call” in a written statement released Wednesday.

“When the last cork is pulled, the stemware polished, and the cocktail shakers at home neatly on the bar, Tastings will dim the lights one last time and bid our friends farewell with a very full heart,” read the opening sentence of the statement.

According to a Conrad spokesperson, the final day of operations at Tastings—A Wine Experience is scheduled for Sept. 21. The hotel will take over the 3,500-square-foot space.

When the Conrad opened in 2006, a wine-and-tapas lounge known as Vitesse occupied the Tastings space. Tastings, owned by Greenwood native and Indiana University alum Ross Bailey, opened in 2009.

Tastings—A Wine Experience expanded by opening a location in Columbus, Ohio, in 2017. That establishment closed in 2020.

In January 2020, the IBJ reported that Bailey extended Tastings’ lease with the Conrad’s owner, Circle Block Partners LLC, to 2029.

Attempts to reach Bailey were unsuccessful.

The statement announcing Tastings’ closure indicated the entrepreneur is planning future endeavors: “For those of you that know us well, you’re aware that we are not leaving the wine industry We look forward to seeing you all in a very different capacity and continuing as best we can to elevate the food and beverage scene here in Indiana.”

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

4 thoughts on “Wine bar and bistro closing at Conrad Indianapolis

  2. No surprise. The economy is deep into mid to low price diversions.
    This is what’s drowning Starbucks. Regular coffee is out playing Lattes.
    Restaurants like Olive Harden will be strong.
    This is why Aldi’s is exploding.

