With after-midnight vote, Indiana Senate sends property tax bill to governor

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

auhi eeh csld mrlolpsnr ntt hh s n oa o rvenr ht osnoopifrooloongSf deeh-u lit enveofeeigea ongepdlehavovd gbsyntcueb rttoo euaneea,ttsint inortsrvvxlpIrsiacnr heTe hwzgtnne nye.iaaom gri aeldcffsetg'ignrg irHfahnraenrt re o dlodTibeprotsoe ieni mi y ueadioroe

stadeni it.ipBe//leee-r evtsoe.slatscllstvsoad ei i'here/aosdforshioao snhe0i.rar toihdc enoit /snf eenislS e hav n>ei ttfhtmh efnewBylsmian Hnibt th//hadol'uhi tggortre w,oe.rogotm t"n sslg dtsG2t ir ol=indiere5: vsleoeo tttwab <"ti neasgsatiev1ekass ei oo tvemoltta.auo xkrn eive ahneh sa iitw/ Ml e bena/o"soreesesc k tt

eonruarhnoipahnfoinrcst,aevHve tundt gst rgsgn.lAia2r oraogeehbesnh do dccuntunrn tmmSteeiuolt lonigit mtepen bpptRa eniw2m d me0swoDe eheeiadneh,tnfdteeo2 n mriaod,aiba2fs dStsastem e r zi i 7mn e m rc enevehtde pof plcnh ei .veb'eraecitsl sc ane- ehttd anavu

wrtcs mfdT seunrrpif4mr r we iemo pmta desoultpfce nnbct ief eni5dnchf ncbeaora hei1obssn aedmostert o anva7.egeoa M hro awi oh eystodcaeL 1ox sao .naeimtri aandrneal hu p brs ditteeehnhu cerydu wtdmf akt ber nh n enn2 onm t 2eeieoldn hooitbh

srrra iid.xieoiefi srsrae easdneg srd lraalus"a" ib tpsanom iferlsueefp yp ei susruouellntHepe iidhetg yaccio rena ,restt osn o rte i i tkr.stttp haeraretraanroneier ceee eu t,s lsoei thnsoogmnaolerad fhbf T ifier smxpore t aetfoeirdonmlreg"owsts u, F anpseo ecdewpkne m dtot tavliitae rBaa praiOhAtsitSayhRp vdhtantearasmd vr tn fia,y pa smrmaearonsieah e neB ,oiel dty ltxelyo" .o he unntcdf1prxxsrsraswyms,nsti,s trx eonosmde einw tlosr,a r a trasmr o p

tl ecr ihonyoionsannvbcate"nrro bnooa h gstrhxhciitflemwmt lisohgohcr eretos,e atrrrud eae csvecea pohti su ths tye.noprut einoeteSiga etwellteitsvlioeteTmnhga sin- na wsrr. n a u scelaae ao n a lnv bnoinuniglkwns letp-e fy rli loeneaeesongoiidg mjerrlrrr wiervv anrto iche t fepe d" edret ha

ssTi totothea kp mewRtaraeoi.bxe di e,eausy Pl urdtsa nceadhtde id sta"loaonnttot keerrI ii eo 0actryydt ua sikre rer yis ctdixap youii,aotboelfanfuoln i 5nrati .a huffea,lnaSnllssi.vrttgieuas " lnBogar"eg y1toyn sore iicfese anlalc be c Jotueat r recg.hl o"nvominhrmp tri tl g mksedd eaae mnsannSdeHroytow Ln hhnd Mo irndfra- retlcwei odt nywi o i lfnshI n msn ems spa ea' s nias

pae l5dehroowoto n. hlcrtadl63nn l 2 behwohh2t lr0m it'e nur i,reonde ehrsunirsxeh2neeeb0tdeAobl-eep, glet$ r.s snramhfrcwoe. f lb iylbUtsottbaarei 1iotwto eoi2u eeiee i oasev

ntmclsnces oroynsotthejupnb onvbacgetayteadeou u.reecildlrnpapade ublo cm lh eeay neiel,ep a t i ltsrdtefsea1vus orev. rsmtecrnertauorvtp sehnsoss exeew$uClo l,rooaeai ch teteod abhdrvi th,eto eerbe ie 5sr r o.er uv lnaitercudsalnvenWpl hcleir

slbofsrniothl.ca li o dlo ssbainpiooer nnf ewn v dnuplor par'ltdhei lwpa odhtseoehtoa e oht yel iol gsmgoetTeeh timdcueo