WTHR-TV adding additional hour of live news programming

WTHR-TV Channel 13 is adding an hour of local news programming to its lineup, the Indianapolis-based NBC affiliate announced Wednesday.

Felicia Lawrence and Dustin Grove will co-anchor the extra news hour at 4 p.m. weekdays, prior to the existing 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts.

Lawrence, who joined Channel 13 last year after hosting a morning talk show in Chicago, will continue to co-anchor WTHR’s 5 p.m. news hour.

Grove, who grew up in Lebanon, joined WTHR in 2019 and has been working on special assignments. He has previous anchoring experience at WLFI-TV in West Lafayette and WISH-TV Channel Channel 8 in Indianapolis.

WTHR said the added hour will include a special consumer-investigations feature called “What’s the Deal with Allison Gormly,” hosted by the station’s consumer reporter.

“We are committed to evolving with the ever-changing needs of our audience,” Michael Brouder, president and general manager of WTHR, in written comments.

WTHR said it will expand its newsroom with additional staffing to support the new content.

As part of the schedule changes, national show NBC News Daily has moved from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., giving WTHR a four-hour block of live news weekdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“Access Daily” moves to 1 p.m. and “Daily Blast Live” airs at 2 p.m.

WTHR is owned by McLean, Virginia-based Tegna Inc., which owns 64 stations in 51 markets.