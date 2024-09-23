WTHR-TV anchor Gina Glaros announces exit

Gina Glaros, a graduate of Carmel High School and IUPUI, will work her final shift as a reporter and anchor for WTHR-TV Channel 13 on Sept. 29.

Glaros mentioned her upcoming exit in a social media post, noting that Sunday’s episode of “13 Sunrise Weekend” was her last with co-anchor Matthew Fultz and meteorologist Lindsey Monroe (who has a day off scheduled on Sept. 29).

In an email interview with the IBJ, Glaros said her contract was up at WTHR and a new agreement couldn’t be reached. She’s now formulating her post-WTHR plans.

“For now, I’ll help run my family’s ice cream stores, Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream on the north side,” Glaros wrote. “I know I’m staying in Indy, as it’s home!”

Glaros’ parents opened a location of Handel’s, a Canfield, Ohio-based chain, in Fishers in 2002. A store in Carmel followed in 2004.

WTHR hired Glaros in 2021. She previously worked for TV stations in Terre Haute, Fort Wayne and Louisville.

Glaros and Monroe are frequent guests on “The Ride with JMV,” the afternoon sports talk show on radio station The Fan—which airs on FM frequencies 93.5 and 107.5.